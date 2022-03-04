Katie Meyer: Stanford Soccer University Player's Cause of Death Revealed

Katie Meyer's cause of death has been confirmed by the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner.

"There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," the County of Santa Clara, Calif., said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are exceedingly saddened to hear about the death of Katie Meyer, a beloved, talented and respected Stanford student, athlete and Santa Clara County resident," the statement continued. "The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer."

Meyer was Found Dead on Campus on March 1

Meyer, 22, a star goalie of the Stanford women's soccer team, was found dead in a campus residence on March 1, after Sheriff's Deputies responded to a dormitory for a report of a death investigation. The deputies found Meyer in an unresponsive condition inside the dormitory. She was later pronounced deceased by the Palo Alto Fire Department, who were the first responders on scene.

The County of Santa Clara did not release any additional information about the case at this time, only adding that the medical examiner is still "investigating" her death.

'A Bright Shining Light'

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," the statement continued.

"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community," Stanford's statement continued. "There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment."

Meyer previously grabbed headlines after making two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help her school win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019. She is survived by her parents, Steve Meyer and Gina Meyer, and sisters Siena and Samantha.

NCAA, U.S. Soccer Mourn Meyer's Death

The NCAA mourned Meyer's death with a tweet that read, "We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates."

U.S. Soccer also memorialized the gifted college student, tweeting, "The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer."