After coronavirus forced him to shut the family business, a Macomb County jeweler came up with a novel idea of earning money -- organizing a treasure hunt. Jeweler Johnny Perri is inviting contestants to search for the $1 million worth of treasure buried by him across the state of Michigan.

Michigan has so far reported over 78,000 cases of the fatal coronavirus and more than 6,300 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Here's a Clue: Treasure Buried at Spots Special to His Family

Perri, who had learned the trade from his father, closed his business, J&M Jewelers located in Macomb County. Stating that after coronavirus forced his business into closure, he was going nuts at home with nothing to do. It was then he consulted with his wife Amy. "I said, Amy, we can take everything out and retire or we can bury it across the state of Michigan," Perri told Fox2 Detroit.

As part of their new adventure, the couple went on to bury treasure worth million dollars at dozen places ranging from metro Detroit, north throughout the Upper Peninsula. It took the couple almost four months to finalize the spots holding a special place in his life, to bury the treasure. "A lot of perseverance, it's what bonded us," said the recently married jeweler.

Speaking of their journey, Perri said that they went through waterfalls and streams. "We kayaked everywhere. As soon as I release the clues the race is on," he said. To ensure that the treasure isn't moved from its original place, the couple placed GPS tracker with each bounty.

Tickets for First Treasure Hunt Price at $49

However, to participate in the treasure hunt, one needs to buy tickets from the website earmarked for the treasure quest. To keep the quest a long one, Perri has divided the conquest into different parts with each prize worth $4,000.

The ticket holders will be provided with clues on a specific date prior to the hunt. The numbers of tickets for each quest is limited. "You follow the riddle, you got a little wit, a little adventure in you, you'll find it quick - I don't expect it to go more than a week," he said.

"Giving people adventure is giving them something to believe in again, besides this Covid crap," he said adding that the buried treasure includes thousands of dollars worth gold, silver, diamonds and antiques.

Revealing that the first hunt will begin on August 1, Peri said that the prize includes two 100-ounce silver bars worth around $4,200, with the price of silver at $20 an ounce. Though the cost of the ticket for the first quest is kept at $49, the price would change as the treasure hunt goes ahead. The tickets and details of the quest are available on the website johnnystreasurequest.com.