Former Victoria's Secret model Kate Moss's sister Lottie Moss is gaining attention for her raunchy Instagram snaps and her latest mirror selfies have upped the ante of hotness. The leggy lass flew to Mexico last month on work purpose and returned to Los Angeles this week only to grab another photoshoot for the lingerie brand I Am Gia.

The model shared several behind-the-scene images from the photoshoot and grabbed eyeballs with her power display of raunchy yet scandalous lingerie that is hard to ignore. Lottie looked incredible in her hot pink bustier and matching thongs and jumped in bed flaunting her toned body in yet another pink two-piece.

The pink bustier highlighted Lottie's cleavage and slender waist while the barely there thongs accentuated her toned legs. If that wasn't enough, the model displayed a slew of pictures sporting body hugging lacy pink bodysuits and several images sporting a green bikini. Her followers were in for a treat and hooked to her Instagram handle for more.

In just a few hours, Lottie shared a few more pictures posing in sultry lingerie alongside model Sahara Ray and both the lasses shared behind-the-scene images from the photoshoot for I Am Gia. While Lottie sizzled in her pink bustier, Sahara looked gorgeous in her lacy white bustier and skirt ensemble that highlighted her curves.

The photoshoot is for I Am Gia's upcoming Valentine's Day collection and looking at these amazing pictures, it would be an eternal sin not to get your hands on these sheer ensemble. Both the gorgeous lasses left their blonde hair open sporting matte lipsticks.

I Am Gia is America's high end lingerie brand and is directly in competition with Victoria's Secret, who has a larger share in the innerwear market around the world.

The brand gained prominence after celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Romee Strijd, Ariana Grande, Jourdan Dunn, and reality television personality Kylie Jenner sported their ensembles and it is reported that a few of them even went ahead with the collaboration and promoted the brand without being paid for promotion.

The recent celebrity to sport their outfit was Candice Swanepoel and the model rocked the sweat suite with multi-colored jacket as she stepped out for a brunch in New York City stunning bystanders and the paparazzi had a field day clicking her pictures throughout.