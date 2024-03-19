Kate Middleton Used Body Double to Fake Public Appearance? Social Media Users Float Weird Theories Claiming 'Different Cheekbone, Eyes, Slimmer Built'

Conspiracy theorists have taken to social media to question the authenticity of a photo showing Kate Middleton Princess smiling during a shopping trip over the weekend. On Saturday, Princess Catherine was spotted in public, looking "incredibly happy," as she accompanied her husband on a visit to their local farm shop in Windsor.

However, several people think that it wasn't the Princess of Wales as they believe that Kate was replaced by a body double. Although royal watchers claimed it was Kate, most social media users were having none of it, and declared that the smiling woman laden with shopping bags in the photograph was "not Kate" but her body double.

Doubt over Originality

An image from the visit showed the mother-of-three in high spirits, appearing healthy and relaxed as she talked with Prince William on their way back to their car. This news will likely reassure fans of the couple regarding Kate's recovery from her abdominal surgery in January, which has limited her ability to partake in public engagements.

The couple has reportedly been deeply upset by unfounded social media speculation and gossip about Kate's health and whereabouts.

However, the controversy continues among some, as skeptics have taken to social media to discredit the images, alleging them to be fake. Some have accused the images of featuring a body double, a different woman, or being manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI).

A user identifying as "The Mirror Of Truth" on X claimed that the person in the photo was not Kate but an entirely different person.

"Take a closer look at the photo and you'll understand that it's not Kate, she has completely different cheekbones and a whole face..." the user wrote.

Another user, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said: "Wait....who the hell is that with Prince William? Are you all thinking what I'm thinking or do I need to go to Specsavers?"

Another user identified as Jesus Girl Jen wrote: "Omggg. That doesn't look like either one of them."

Other skeptics raised doubts about the authenticity of the image, with one X user named Dick The Stick commenting, "I've seen clearer photos of UFOs."

Another user named Shield Maiden Io kept challenging that it wasn't Kate in the photo, and wrote: "That isn't her. Higher cheek bones, different eyes, different smile, different walk, slimmer build. Carrying bag after abdo surgery. Body double."

Silencing the Claims

However, royal fans pushed back against the doubters, insisting that the photo was authentic and served as a positive indication of Kate's recovery following her surgery. "If you really don't think this is Kate then you need to go to Specsavers ... and probably go touch some grass," wrote Molly Elizabeth.

Another user Kayla Adams wrote: "I don't usually post photos that are taken outside public events, but here you go ladies and gentlemen. The Prince and Princess of Wales out at a local farm shop near their home as reported this weekend. Can the Kate Middleton conspiracies settle down please."

Kensington Palace has refrained from commenting on the photo showing Kate as she strides from the Windsor Farm Shop, a much-loved castle set up by William's late grandfather, Prince Philip. In the image, Kate is seen carrying a substantial shopping bag on Saturday afternoon.

The future queen looked well in a hooded top, gym leggings, sports socks, and trainers. She was seen smiling as she talked with the Prince of Wales, who seemed equally content to be out and about with his wife in the spring sunshine.