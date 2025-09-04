Kate Middleton Steals the Show with Her Blonde Hairstyle as She Joins Prince William to Resume Official Duty After Months

Kate Middleton, 43, looked stunning as she debuted a fresh new look as the beloved princess joined Prince William for a joint royal engagement. The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles on Thursday during their visit to the newly redesigned gardens at London's Natural History Museum, as they returned to duties after their nearly two-month summer break.

While the day's focus was the museum's revamped gardens, it was Princess Catherine's stunning new blonde hair that captured most of the attention. The 43-year-old royal, who studied art history at university and has served as the museum's patron since 2013, showed off her sun-kissed locks after a summer spent outdoors.

Stealing the Show

Prince William also appeared refreshed, sporting a slight tan during their day in London after the couple's annual summer break, which this year reportedly included time aboard their superyacht in Kefalonia, sailing through the Greek islands.

Kate, meanwhile, wore her caramel-blonde hair loose as she stepped out in a chic business-casual look. She paired a tweed blazer with a crisp white shirt and dark tailored trousers, finishing the outfit with brown suede loafers and a delicate necklace engraved with the initials of her three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The glowing couple were joined by groups of schoolchildren from Manchester and London as they toured the gardens, taking time to chat with the youngsters about why it's so important to spend time in nature.

As they arrived at the museum, the future king was spotted gently resting his hand on Kate's back in a sweet show of affection.

Made for Each Other

The princess kept smiling as she chatted with staff, even when the famously unpredictable British weather made its presence known and a sudden downpour disrupted the visit. In a touching moment, Kate was seen helping a young child take cover under her umbrella until the rain passed and the event was able to continue as planned.

This outing marked the princess's first official royal engagement since July, when she appeared at Wimbledon alongside her family.

At the tennis tournament, her hair was visibly darker — a contrast to the lighter look she debuted at the museum.

She was warmly welcomed at the championships, receiving a standing ovation as she made her way to the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's final.