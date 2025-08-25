Kate Middleton Debuts New Blonde Hairstyle as Prince William Drives Family to Balmoral Church for Service

Kate Middleton was seen with Prince William and their three children on Sunday as they drove to a church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland. The Princess of Wales sat in the front passenger seat while William, 43, drove, with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, seated in the back.

Middleton's blonde hairstyle, which she first revealed in April, appeared brighter as sunlight streamed through the car window and lit up her face. The princess was dressed in a stylish black hat paired with a maroon jacket and a purple blouse for the church service. The couple, along with their children, looked reserved but happy.

Happy Family

William wore a black suit complemented by a blue tie, while the royal children were also smartly dressed — Charlotte in a cream cardigan layered over a polka-dot dress, and her brothers both in black sweaters paired with light blue collared shirts.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the church service in a separate car. The 76-year-old King was dressed in a black suit with a pink shirt, while the Queen, 78, wore a vibrant dress paired with a large cream shawl and a feathered hat.

Princess Anne traveled in another vehicle, wearing a turquoise jacket along with a coordinating collared shirt and matching hat.

The royal family has been spending time at King Charles' Balmoral Castle since he began his yearly summer retreat there last week.

Kate and Prince William are expected to stay in the Scottish Highlands until their children return to school.

New Beginnings

In April, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, with Middleton showcasing her lighter blonde hairstyle during their appearance in Scotland. Middleton's sun-kissed hair glowed as she walked through the streets of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull during the first day of her and William's two-day visit to the Inner Hebrides.

The mother of three didn't opt for a full blonde look but swapped her signature dark chocolate brown shade for a softer caramel tone.

Reports say Middleton and William marked their anniversary in private, spending the night at a nearby self-catering cottage.

The pair — who famously tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 — have once again been able to carry out royal duties side by side since Middleton revealed last September that she was "cancer free."

"I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the royal announced in a statement on X.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Middleton shared, adding that she was entering her new phase of recovery "with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."