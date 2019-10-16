Kate Middleton may have embarrassed herself on the very first day of her Royal tour of Pakistan. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan for the start of their royal tour. However, on their first full day, Kate found herself in an awkward situation. The two royals visited a government-run school in the capital, Islamabad.

In the video footage, William can be seen exiting the car first and is saluted by the waiting soldier. They then shake hands. Kate comes from the far side of the car and sticks her hand out for a handshake directly after William. However, it is the soldier's duty to salute her as a greeting first of all.

Unfortunately, this leaves Kate's hand out, awkwardly waiting for a handshake. The solider quickly obliges after dropping his salute. The Duke and Duchess chat with him for a moment before walking on.

But such a faux pas only makes Kate Middleton look more grounded and relatable, endearing even. To see a Royal left hanging is adorable to say the least.

Reportedly, Kate wore a Catherine Walker outfit with a nod to Pakistan's national dress - as it included a flared kurti, a long shirt, and trousers. The Duke and Duchess met Imran Khan, the now Prime Minister and former cricket star who has a strong connection with William's late mother.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a model Royal couple attending to their Royal duties with grace and diligence. They have kept their head down and tried to steer clear from controversies. And it looks like they are going to do the same in Pakistan. You can check out the video here: