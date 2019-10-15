Kate Middleton and Prince William are a model Royal couple. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for about a decade and have three children, goes the tale.

Apparently, royal duties keep Kate Middleton busy, but that doesn't stop her from being a hands-on mother. And it looks like Kate has a few techniques she uses for her parenting. Reportedly, despite having a specially trained professional nanny, Kate is a fan of a certain parenting manual. Kate Middleton is a fan of The Modern Mother's Handbook: How to Raise a Happy, Healthy, Smart, Disciplined and Interesting Child, Starting from Birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge confirmed this when she wrote a letter to its author praising the book.

Kate Middleton is said to have written the letter in 2015, and the anonymous author told the Daily Mail: "A lot of actresses tracked down the book after they learned Kate had read it."

The two tenets that Kate Middleton may be taking to heart from the book are the importance of manners and values as well as having a hands-off approach in parenting. It's good to know that even a Duchess looks to a help-book when it comes to parenting.

The couple Cambridge apparently plays an important role within the Royal Family as the prospective Queen and King of the United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been model Royals when it comes to their duties. Despite their busy schedules, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to be dedicated parents to their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

But royal expert Catherine Mayer claimed the couple facing an "enormous challenge" in balancing their role as parents with their royal duties.