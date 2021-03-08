Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made shocking revelation when Oprah Winfrey asked her about earlier reports of her making the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton cry. Replying to the same, Markle said that it was actually the other way round. "The reverse happened," said Markle stating that Middleton had made her cry during preparations for her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Giving clarifications about tabloid news that Markle had made Middleton cry, the Suits actress said that Middleton was upset about something during a discussion about the bridesmaid outfit that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was supposed to wear.

Kate Middleton's Apology

"I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it," Markle said.

Markle added that it was not fair to get into the details because Middleton had apologized to her. However, reacting to the tabloid account that she made Middleton cry, Markle said that Middleton surely would have wanted to correct it, but the palace wouldn't allow her to do so.

"I think a lot of it that was fed into by the media - and, look, I would hope that she [Middleton] would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the palace wouldn't let anybody else negate it, they wouldn't let her, because she's a good person," she said.

Markle said that the hard thing was being blamed for something that not only she didn't do, but what had happened to her. Speaking about why media always treated her differently than Middleton, Markle said, "I don't know why. I can see now what layers were at play there... They really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain."

Fresh Allegations against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in the US on Sunday evening. Many revelations were made during the interview about the couple's life inside the palace. Prince Harry had revealed that he had secretly got married to Markle three days before the royal wedding.

CBS had made announcement about Meghan Markle – Prince Harry's interview on February 15. Initially it was supposed to be a 90 minute show. But the channel again made an announcement on February 28 that the interview will be aired for two hours to allow for more of the conversation to be shown in full context.

It can be noted that soon after the announcement was made, Times had published a story that Markle had bullied her staff in the palace and a formal complaint was made to the palace HR in 2018. Representatives for the Sussexes have denied the bullying charges, but the Buckingham Palace said in a statement that they would start a probe into the allegations against Markle.