Duchess Meghan Markle to be Investigated for 'Bullying and Humiliating' Royal Staff Members

Meghan Markle will be placed under investigation after former members of royal staff alleged bullying by the Duchess of Sussex during her stay at the Buckingham Palace. The report comes just four days before the airing the couple's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Buckingham Palace will launch an investigation after a report by the Times revealed that Meghan's bullying had led to two personal assistants quitting their jobs while several other members of Kensington Palace staff felt humiliated.

Investigation Will Include Former Staff Members

In its report, The Times, while citing sources, claimed that the Duchess drove out two personal assistants from her Kensington Palace household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member. It was also reported that a complaint against the Suits actress was made against her in October 2018 by the couple's then communications secretary, Jason Knauf.

Stating that the sources approached the outlet as they felt the version of Meghan that had publicly emerged was only partially true, The Times reported sources believed the public "should have insight into their side of the story" prior to the airing of the interview.

The Sun reported that the alleged claims likely include the tiff when the Duchess aides asked her not to keep the clothes sent by fashion labels as it was against royal protocol. "As an actress it was perfectly acceptable to take freebies sent by fashion chains and designer labels. But Meghan had to be told it was not the done thing when you are a member of the royal family," a source told the outlet.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said that they are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The royal household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," read the statement.

Is it a Smear Campaign Launched Against Meghan Markle?

The Guardian reported that the lawyers of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the issue was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative".

"Let's just call this what it is: a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

"It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," a spokesperson for the couple said.