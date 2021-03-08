Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Got Married 3 Days Before Royal Wedding in Private Backyard

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly got married three days before the televised royal wedding, the couple revealed during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night. So much so that they even held a private "union" in their backyard in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury. However, there were no guests present at the union.

Meghan, 39 and Harry, 36 had their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Besides, Meghan also shared some details about the wedding watched by millions around the world during the interview. This is Harry and Meghan's first interview since they announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Bombshell Revelations

Meghan left not only Winfrey but also all the viewers shocked after revealing that her marriage with Harry took place was a secret affair and took place three days before they publicly exchanged vows. "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married," Meghan said. "No one knows that. We called the archbishop and we just said, 'Look ― this thing, this spectacle is for the world.'"

Meghan said that before the public wedding the couple wanted to tie the knot to make it a very personal thing, the memories of which they could cherish forever. "But we want our union between us ― so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Meghan said. "Just the three of us."

Harry then jokingly interrupts by singing: "Just the three of us, just the three of us."

Interestingly, there is no other copy of the photograph this private wedding. The single-copy photograph is framed in the bedroom of their $14.5 million Montecito mansion.

However, the decision wasn't impulsive. Meghan and Harry always wanted to make their marriage a private affair. The couple had no guests or spectators at their private wedding - and it is unclear whether anyone in the royal family knew that the secret ceremony had taken place.

A Different Affair Altogether

Prior to their marriage, Harry and Meghan were living in a private home in the grounds of Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage, which is where they got engaged. While describing the secret marriage Megan somewhat also got emotional. She said that she wanted to remember this event all her life.

This was because she knew that the royal wedding would be a public affair and more an event that would be watched by the world. "I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for," she said.

She said that she wasn't particularly nervous before the grand wedding. "The night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle. And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel.' And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world."

During the wedding, the couple exchanged traditional vows, watched by millions around the world, as well as 600 guests, including several of Meghan's former Suits co-stars, and celebrities like James Corden and George and Amal Clooney.