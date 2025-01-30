Karoline Leavitt Makes History as Youngest White House Press Secretary; Sparks Controversy with Gun Video and Millionaire Marriage

Karoline Leavitt, a 27-year-old former White House intern, has made history by becoming the youngest press secretary in the history of the United States. This week, Leavitt took the podium for the first time, echoing the sentiments of her boss, Donald Trump, by declaring that "the golden age of America has most definitely begun."

Leavitt, a member of Gen Z, is committed to keeping an open line of communication with the media, ensuring access for traditional outlets as well as newer voices, including independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators.

Career Highlights

Before becoming press secretary, Leavitt had a notable career in politics. She worked as a spokesperson for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and interned at the White House. Leavitt holds a Bachelor of Arts in politics and communication. She later served as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary. In 2022, she made headlines as the first Republican from Gen Z to win a GOP primary.

Her promotion surpasses Ronald Ziegler, who previously held the record as the youngest press secretary at age 29 under President Richard Nixon in 1969.

Trump's Praise

Donald Trump has expressed high regard for Leavitt, calling her a "smart, tough" individual and a "highly effective communicator." In a statement, he also praised her ability to deliver messages clearly and effectively, showing his full confidence in her ability to succeed in the role. Leavitt has long been a loyal supporter of Trump, and her new role marks a significant step in her political career.

Personal Life and Interests

Leavitt is known for her strong political stance and her love for guns. On social media, she shared a video of herself at a firing range, taking aim at a machine gun, with the caption, "Joe Biden come and take it."

In addition to her career, Leavitt's personal life has attracted attention. She is a new mother, having given birth to a son in July of last year, during the heat of Trump's election campaign. Despite the challenges of motherhood, Leavitt chose not to take maternity leave and returned to work just four days after childbirth, following a threat against Trump's life.

Leavitt is married to Nicholas Robert, a 32-year-older real estate tycoon who manages a multimillion-dollar business. The couple got engaged in December 2023, and Leavitt shared her joy on Instagram, calling it "the best Christmas of my life." In her post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "I feel so overwhelmingly blessed. Thank you God."

With her fresh perspective, strong communication skills, and unwavering loyalty to Trump, Leavitt is poised to make a significant impact as the youngest White House press secretary in history.