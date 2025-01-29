Melania Trump's New Official Portrait Triggers Online Backlash as Netizens Slam 'Heavily Photoshopped' and 'Cold' Image

Melania Trump unveiled her new official White House portrait on Monday, but instead of admiration, the image has become the target of widespread criticism on social media. The black-and-white photograph, taken by Régine Mahaux, marks a stark departure from the traditional colorful portraits of previous First Ladies. However, what truly caught people's attention were accusations that the image looked overly edited, leaving many netizens unimpressed.

The portrait was reportedly taken on January 21 in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, with the Washington Monument visible in the background. Melania Trump is seen wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit over a white shirt, exuding a formal and minimalist style. Her hands rest on a table, and she wears a faint smile. While her outfit and pose suggest power and confidence, the polished nature of the photograph has become the focus of online scrutiny.

Critics Call Photo 'Over-Processed'

Social media users were quick to react, with many slamming the portrait for being "heavily Photoshopped." Critics described the image as overly soft and unnatural, accusing Melania's team of airbrushing it to the point of losing authenticity.

"Looks like she's made of plastic," one Twitter user remarked, referencing the smooth and blurred quality of her skin in the photograph. Another added, "This isn't an official portrait; it's an over-processed magazine cover."

The backlash extended beyond just the editing. Several users questioned whether the portrait accurately represented a First Lady. "There's no warmth or realness in this image," one person wrote. "It's cold, distant, and robotic."

Others criticized the photograph's composition, with one commenter sarcastically asking, "Why is the Washington Monument even there? It looks like a green screen." Another user noted, "This doesn't look presidential. It looks like a catalog ad trying too hard."

Comparisons with Her Previous Portrait

Many online commentators also compared the new portrait to Melania's first official image from 2017. That photograph, a colorful and vibrant portrait, was taken inside her residence and featured her wearing jewelry, including rings on both hands. Melania's pose in the earlier picture, with her arms crossed and a subtle smile, conveyed a softer, more approachable persona.

The stark contrast between the two portraits fueled further criticism. "At least the old one had personality," one netizen said. "This new one feels like it's trying to send a message but fails miserably."

Supporters Defend Melania's Style

Amid the criticism, Melania's supporters came to her defense. Some praised the photograph's simplicity and elegance, comparing it to a high-fashion shoot. Fans lauded her outfit choice and the "power pose" she struck, with some even likening it to a Vogue cover.

One admirer commented, "This is pure Melania—classy, understated, and powerful. People need to stop hating just because it's her." Another added, "Say what you want, but this photo screams sophistication."

Body language expert Robert Collins echoed this sentiment in an interview with Newsweek. He described the pose as a "classic power stance," signaling control and leadership. Collins suggested that Melania's subtle smile and the minimalist tone of the photograph may be an intentional move to present herself as a serious figure, matching the tone of her husband's official portrait.

The Debate on Authenticity

Despite the praise from some quarters, the loudest voices online remained critical. Many argued that the heavily edited photo failed to capture authenticity, which is something that resonates deeply with audiences. Critics suggested that a more natural and relatable image would have been better received.

"This photo feels disconnected," one user posted. "It doesn't reflect who she is or what people expect from a First Lady. It's too artificial."

Others speculated that the overly polished image was a "calculated choice" meant to reinforce a certain public persona. "It's not just a portrait; it's a PR move," one commenter said. "But unfortunately, it's backfired."

Mixed Reactions Reflect Divided Opinions

Melania Trump's new portrait has certainly sparked conversation, but not all of it has been flattering. While her fans admire the elegance and professionalism of the image, her critics see it as an overproduced attempt to mask her true self.

As the debates continue, one thing is clear: Melania's new official portrait has added another layer to the public's polarizing perception of the former First Lady. Whether viewed as a symbol of grace or an example of artificiality, the image has cemented its place in the ongoing conversation about her legacy.