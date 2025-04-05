Karmelo Anthony: Three Chilling Words Teen Told Cops after Killing Texas Football Star Austin Metcalf Who Died in His Twin Brother's Arms

The teenager charged with the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf — who died in the arms of his twin brother during a high school track meet — reportedly confessed to the killing, but claimed he acted in self-defense. "I'm not alleged. I did it," Karmelo Anthony allegedly told police as he was being arrested for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

The horrific incident took place after Austin told Anthony that he was sitting in the wrong seat during a track meet between their two schools. In response, Anthony took a knife and stabbed him in the heart, resulting in his death, according to Metcalf's family.

Chilling Confession of the Killer

According to an arrest report cited by NBC DFW, the altercation between the two standout football players began when Metcalf asked Anthony to move, pointing out that he was sitting under another school's pop-up tent.

The students, who attended different high schools, got into a physical confrontation. During the argument, Anthony unzipped his bag and warned Metcalf, saying, "Touch me and see what happens."

The report mentions that when Metcalf grabbed Anthony to get him to move, Anthony pulled out a black knife and stabbed him once in the chest.

Anthony allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by responding police officers. He reportedly told a school resource officer, "I was protecting myself," and claimed, "He put his hands on me."

According to the report, Anthony also questioned officers about what legally qualifies as self-defense and asked if Metcalf was going to be alright.

Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School near Dallas, was suffered a stab wound in the heart and died while being held by his identical twin brother, Hunter. "It really was under 30 seconds, this altercation," Hunter told WFAA in an emotional interview. "I never met this kid in my life.

"My brother stepped in and said, 'You need to move,'" Hunter added, "And [Anthony's] like, 'Make me move.'

"All of the sudden, he grabbed his backpack," the brother said.

Chilling Scene

Hunter quickly called their parents, who hurried to the scene, only to find Austin unresponsive and no longer breathing. "I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it's God's plan, I don't understand it, but they weren't able to save him. This is murder," his father Jeff Metcalf said.

Following the incident, officials in Frisco suspended the track meet, quickly secured the stadium, and sent all students back to their respective campuses.

Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was a standout football player with aspirations to play at the college level. According to a GoFundMe page created in his honor, he had recently been named Most Valuable Player and maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA.

His father, Jeff, said he forgave Anthony but also questioned the kind of upbringing the killer had.

Anthony, a senior and standout player for the Centennial High School football team, is currently being held at the Collin County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.