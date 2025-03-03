Indian Teen Kills Younger 'Pampered' Cousin He was Jealous of, was Inspired by Serial-Killer Bollywood Film

A teen boy was detained on Sunday, March 2, in the Palghar district of the Indian state of Maharshtra for killing a 6-year-old girl out of jealousy.

According to police officials, the teen took inspiration for the heinous crime from a Bollywood flick about a serial killer. The victim's body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, the Pelhar police station official said.

Teen Killed the Girl Out of Jealousy Because 'Everyone Pampered Her'

"We have detained a 13-year-old boy from Nalasopara. The deceased is his cousin. He allegedly killed her out of jealousy since he thought everyone pampered her," senior inspector Jitendra Vankute of Pelhar police station told PTI.

"The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening after which her kin approached police. CCTV footage from the vicinity of a nearby company showed the boy taking the girl somewhere. The boy first tried to mislead police but later confessed," he said.

Teen was Inspired by the Film 'Raman Raghav,' Strangled the Girl Before Smashing Her Face with a Stone

The official said the juvenile strangled the girl and then smashed her face with a stone after being inspired by Hindi film "Raman Raghav." The 2016 film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and inspired by the real-life titular 1960s serial killer. The film starred Nawazudin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.

A murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the teen and further probe is underway, Vankute said.