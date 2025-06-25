Karmelo Anthony: Texas Teen Indicted in on First Degree Murder Charge in Stabbing Death of Austin Metcalf During High School Championship

Texas teen Karmelo Anthony, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of another 17-year-old during a high school track meet in April. A grand jury indicted Anthony on Tuesday, accusing him of killing Austin Metcalf after an argument over a seat at the University Interscholastic League's District 11-5A championship held on April 2.

"For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony and — which they did," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press conference Tuesday indicting the teen.

Charged at Last

The case sparked public fury after Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond, days after the alleged stabbing. He was seen enjoying life with his family in a $900,000 house located in the upscale, gated Richwoods community in Frisco, Texas, where monthly rent is estimated at around $3,500.

A neighbor claimed that Anthony even bought a new car after the alleged incident.

Despite this, he had successfully convinced a judge to reduce his bond from $1 million, arguing that he was facing financial difficulties.

Anthony told police he acted in self-defense, while his family said on a GiveSendGo.com fundraising page for legal expenses that "the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful." The fundraiser has raised in over $530,000.

Shortly after the indictment was announced, Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, released a video message once again claiming that his client had acted in self-defense.

"We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard," he said, "the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done."

Out of Anger

Anthony, who killed Metcalf— who died in the arms of his twin brother during the high school track meet—confessed to the killing when cops arrested him but claimed he acted in self-defense.

According to an arrest report cited by NBC DFW, the altercation between the two standout football players began when Metcalf asked Anthony to move, pointing out that he was sitting under another school's pop-up tent.

The students, who attended different high schools, got into a physical confrontation. During the argument, Anthony unzipped his bag and warned Metcalf, saying, "Touch me and see what happens."

The report mentions that when Metcalf grabbed Anthony to get him to move, Anthony pulled out a black knife and stabbed him once in the chest.

Anthony allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by responding police officers. He reportedly told a school resource officer, "I was protecting myself," and claimed, "He put his hands on me."