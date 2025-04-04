Texas High School Footballer Fatally Stabbed by Teen Spectator Dies in Twin Brother's Arms

What began as a bright and spirited day of athletic competition at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025, ended in unimaginable heartbreak. A high school track meet turned into a crime scene when 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a rising football star and academic standout at Frisco Memorial High School, was fatally stabbed in front of hundreds of students and spectators.

The UIL District 11-5A championship was meant to showcase young athletic talent, but instead it became the backdrop for a violent altercation that left one student dead and another facing a first-degree murder charge.

Argument Over Seat Under Tent Escalates to Lethal Violence

According to eyewitness accounts and family statements, the incident began over something seemingly minor—a seat under a tent set up for athletes from Frisco Memorial High School. Austin Metcalf and his identical twin brother, Hunter, approached another student, identified by police as Karmelo Anthony, and asked him to vacate the space, which had been designated for their team. What began as a polite request quickly devolved into a tense confrontation. "We just asked him to move," Hunter later told local media.

"He started talking recklessly and getting aggressive." Austin then stepped in to try to de-escalate the situation, but the other teen reportedly responded with a defiant, "Make me move." At that moment, the situation spiraled beyond control. Anthony allegedly grabbed a backpack, retrieved a knife, and stabbed Austin in the chest before anyone could react or intervene. The entire incident unfolded in under 30 seconds.

Twin Brother Becomes Helpless Witness to His Sibling's Final Moments

Perhaps the most haunting element of this tragedy is that it was witnessed by Austin's twin brother, Hunter, who stood just feet away as the violence erupted. The two boys shared not only a birthday but a deep bond, attending the same school, playing sports together, and supporting each other through every milestone. Hunter watched in horror as his brother collapsed to the ground after being stabbed.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could. I looked at my brother, and I tried to help him," he recalled through tears during a television interview. He attempted to slow the bleeding, calling out for help, but it was too late. Austin lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The image of his twin dying in his arms is one Hunter said will never leave him. "He was my best friend. He was everything to me," Hunter said, overcome with grief.

Who was Autin MetCalf?

Austin wasn't just another student—he was a standout in both athletics and academics. Coaches described him as a team leader with remarkable discipline, work ethic, and a positive attitude that uplifted those around him. He played football for Frisco Memorial High and was recently named the team's Most Valuable Player. Beyond sports, he was excelling in the classroom with a perfect 4.0 GPA, positioning himself for college scholarships and a promising future. "He had dreams of playing college football," said his father, Jeff Metcalf. "He was going places."

Teachers and classmates alike described Austin as kind, respectful, and ambitious. In the wake of his death, a memorial was erected at the school, and an outpouring of love and support flooded social media. A GoFundMe campaign launched by the family to cover funeral expenses raised nearly $100,000 in just a few days, a testament to how deeply his loss was felt across the community.

Police Arrest Suspect, Classmate Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

The accused, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, is a senior at Centennial High School, a neighboring school just five miles from Frisco Memorial. Authorities say Anthony was immediately detained at the scene without resistance. He was transported to a local police station and has since been charged with first-degree murder, a serious felony that could carry life-altering consequences if convicted.

Anthony is currently being held at the Collin County Jail pending further legal proceedings. Frisco police have remained tight-lipped about additional details, citing the ongoing investigation, but they confirmed that the weapon used in the attack was recovered. The case has raised urgent questions about school safety, the presence of weapons at student events, and how quickly seemingly trivial disputes can spiral into deadly violence.

Father of Accused Teen Speaks Out in Son's Defense

In the days following the arrest, the suspect's father, Andrew Anthony, gave a statement defending his son's character. "He's a good kid. He works two jobs, he helps his mom, and he's an A student with a 3.7 GPA," the father told local news outlets. While expressing sympathy for the Metcalf family, Andrew insisted that the situation was not premeditated and that his son did not go to the event with the intention to harm anyone.

"People have already decided he's a murderer, but they don't know the whole story," he said. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation and called it a "heat-of-the-moment" mistake that will haunt both families forever. Still, legal experts suggest the evidence presented so far may lead to a conviction unless new mitigating details emerge during trial.

Father Speaks Out, Urges Schools to Prevent Future Violence

For Jeff Metcalf, the pain of losing his son is nearly unbearable. As he rushed from the stadium stands to the ambulance, he was confronted with a horrifying sight—his son lying motionless on a gurney, blood soaking his chest.

"They rushed him to the hospital. We prayed. But they couldn't save him," Jeff recalled with anguish. Despite his heartbreak, Jeff has taken a remarkable stance. "I already forgive this person. God will take care of us," he said, citing his faith. But he also called for accountability, questioning how a student could bring a weapon to a school event. The tragedy has sparked conversations among school officials, parents, and community leaders about improving safety protocols at school-sponsored events and addressing youth conflict resolution more proactively.