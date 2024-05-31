Who Was Jamal Mitchell? Hero Minneapolis Cop Killed in Ambush Shooting that Left Four Dead Won Bravery Award on Third Day on the Force

The Minneapolis officer killed in a mass shooting along with three others, including the suspect, on Thursday has been identified as a "courageous hero." Jamal Mitchell, 28, an award-winning police officer, was killed while responding to a call about a double shooting at an apartment complex in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Minneapolis police said after arriving on the scene, Mitchell and another officer were lured into trying to help the unnamed shooter about two blocks away, where the assailant "ambushed" the officers, shooting both of them. Mitchell was killed, while the other officer, whose name has not been released, was injured. One civilian is in "grave" condition after being shot.

Hero Cop Dies on Duty

"[Mitchell] gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others. His life, his service, and his name will forever be remembered in the city of Minneapolis," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey at a press conference late Thursday evening.

"Police Officer Jamal Mitchell is a courageous hero. Today is a devastating day in the city," he added. "He was a father. He would run towards danger when the rest of us would run in the opposite direction."

"We need to make sure we end this epidemic of gun violence so nothing like this ever happens again."

Mitchell, who joined the force because he wanted to "help save lives," received an award on his third day on the force in February 2023 for rushing into a burning building and rescuing an elderly couple.

He is survived by a son, a fiancée, his parents, and several other family members, friends, and colleagues.

Chaotic Scene

Gunfire erupted shortly before 5:30 pm, striking multiple officers, including another who was also hit, when witnesses said multiple shots were fired at the officers from the second floor, according to CBS affiliate WCCO-TV.

Ruben Molina, who lives on the third floor of the apartment complex, said he and his girlfriend heard multiple bursts of gunshots.

"We heard really loud banging at first," Molina said.

"Then we heard it again and again and again in rapid succession, and me and her were like, 'oh those are gunshots.'"

After the initial gunfire, Molina reported hearing a woman call 911 frantically, saying that two people, including her boyfriend, were shot in the head.

When asked if he witnessed officers firing their weapons, Molina mentioned seeing multiple individuals, but couldn't confirm if they were officers. Police later confirmed they exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who has since died.

Police said that one of the original victims died at the scene and another suffered severe injuries. Additionally, an innocent bystander was shot and is in critical condition at the hospital. A firefighter was also shot but has non-life-threatening injuries.

Governor Tim Walz said at a Thursday evening press conference that the state is prepared to offer any necessary resources.