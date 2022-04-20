'Karen' Bill O'Reilly Caught Threatening JetBlue Worker After Flight Delay; Calls Him "F**king Scumbag"

Controversial former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly was caught threatening a JetBlue employee following a flight delay at New York's JFK airport. O'Reilly was travelling to the Caribbean Islands of Turks and Caicos when the disturbing incident occurred.

After getting removed from Fox News, O'Reilly now hosts the podcast 'No Spin News.' During his divorce proceedings in 2015, O'Reilly's teenage daughter had revealed about his anger issues.

O'Reilly Threatens to Get Employee Fired From His Job

In the footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the conservative commentator is seen arguing with the employee while standing at the counter. Wearing a light jacket, rumpled pants and bright white sneakers, the 72-year-old is heard saying, "What you're gonna do...it's three hours late. No, no, no, You're gonna find out."

After an inaudible exchange with the worker, O'Reilly tries to read his name tag, which the latter holds up for easy reading. An enraged O'Reilly then proceeds on to shout at the worker, "You f***ing scumbag. Don't talk to me like that."

After a few inaudible exchanges, the airline worker is heard saying, "You're threatening me with violence, man," to which the former host responds, "No I'm not."

"You're gonna lose your job," O'Reilly tells the worker after looking at his name-tag again.

Strong Reactions Against O'Reilly's Outburst

Speaking to the outlet, the passenger who recorded the incident which took place on Sunday, April 3, said that he couldn't believe how arrogant O'Reilly was.

"That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it's not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job," said the passenger.

O'Reilly was also trending on social media after the video went viral. "Bill O'Reilly is a Karen, and a nasty one. They should have escorted his ass off the premises and canceled his flight," tweeted a user.

"If pervy old Bill O'Reilly hadn't sexually harassed so many women, he could have used that $32,000,000 hush money to buy his own plane instead of flying JetBlue," wrote another.

"Bill O'Reilly harassing a JetBlue employee is pretty sad especially after that highly successful speaking tour he did with Trump and can't even afford a private flight," opined a user.

"Is this the same Bill O'Reilly who paid $32 million to bring sexual harassment claims against him to an end?" wrote a user.