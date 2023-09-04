Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned for Life by Venice Boat Company after Committing Lewd Act on a Boat in Venice

Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori have reportedly been banned for life by a Venetian boat company following an incident of indecent exposure involving the rapper. The couple made headlines last week when they were seen enjoying an intimate moment on a water taxi in Venice, with West baring his buttocks in front of curious tourists.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, told Daily Mail Australia on Sunday that West and Censori will "no longer be welcome" aboard any of their vessels. The company told the outlet in a statement that up until the photos went public last week, its staff members were "completely unaware" that West had dropped his pants on board.

Banned for His Indecent Act

The statement read: "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

"In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case."

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi has also highlighted the presence of a "third person on board the taxi" who was with the couple. This third person reportedly obstructed the captain's view of the back of the boat.

The Italian rental company has strongly condemned the explicit and inappropriate behavior displayed by West and Censori, stating, "We completely dissociate ourselves from such actions and conduct."

"Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."

Celebrity Couple Stirs Up Controversy

The company's response comes almost a week after photographs of the 46-year-old Yeezy designer exposing his buttocks while riding on a river taxi in the Venice canals were published by Page Six.

During the outing, Kanye West wore an all-black outfit and partially covered his face with a cloth as he sat on the boat.

His "wife," Bianca Censori, 28, was photographed sitting close to him on the lower deck of the vessel.

Once the boat was docked, Censori was seen adjusting her leather trench coat as she and West, along with an unidentified female companion, disembarked.

The rapper known for "Flashing Lights" had a non-legally binding wedding ceremony with the Australian architectural designer in January. This event took place two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Just last week, a source refuted rumors suggesting that the "Kardashians" star, 42, is feeling "desperately embarrassed" by her former husband's indecent exposure incident in Italy or his publicly affectionate romance with Censori.

"Kim has very much moved on," the source told us. "[She] only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best."