The winners of the 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards were announced on September 2 by the Korean Broadcasters Association. Continuing its winning stride, top K-Pop group BTS scored the Artist Award in a unanimous decision.

The Best Actor award went to Kang Ha Neul for his role of Yong Sik, a police officer in a small town, in the drama When the Camellia Blooms. The Variety Entertainer award was won by Pengsoo for EBS 1TV's Giant Peng TV. The Best Producer Award went to producing director Kim Tae Ho for MBC show How Do You Play.

The Best Drama award was bagged by Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul starrer When The Camellia Blooms. Adding another feather to the crown, writer Lim Sang Choon took the Screenwriter Award for the Kang Ha Neul drama. In the Best Drama category, When The Camellia Blooms faced stiff competition from Stove League that recorded 19.1 percent viewership (according to AGB Nielsen) for its last episode.

Daesang Award to be Announced on Sept 10

MBC TV will air the pre-recorded award ceremony on September 10. However, the grand prize [Daesang] winner has not been announced yet. This announcement will be made during the telecasting of the ceremony. Winners of the awards BTS, Kang Ha Neul, and Pengsoo's acceptance speech will also be telecast during the show.

When the Camellia Blooms also had won accolades at the 56th Baeksang Awards. The drama won the Best Drama, Grand Prize, Best Actor [kang Ha Neul] and the best screenplay award during the grand event. The last episode of the drama recorded 23.4 per cent viewership. The drama had also won a number honors including the Best Couple Award at the KBS Drama Awards in 2019.

Winner of the Artist award, BTS has made South Korea proud by winning four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards held recently. The K-Pop band created history by winning Best Pop award and becoming the first band in Asia to win the award. Meanwhile, Kang ha Neul also has scored big as he has been cast opposite the Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin in the Saeguk drama (historical drama) Pyeonggang.