Kamala Harris: Cops Rush to Burglary Report at VP's Brentwood Home Amid Wildfires as Two Arrested after Arson Gloria Lynn Mandich Is Arrested

Police responded to reports of a possible burglary at Vice President Kamala Harris' evacuated Brentwood home on Saturday, as Los Angeles grapples with escalating lawlessness amid its most devastating fires on record. Although officers found no evidence of an attempted robbery, two people were arrested for violating curfew near the vice president's home.

The incident underscores the growing anxiety in communities devastated by the massive wildfires. Looting has become increasingly rampant as the flames continue to destroy homes across Los Angeles and authorities struggle to contain fires and protect homes of the people. So far, authorities have arrested at least 29 people for looting in evacuation zones throughout the region.

Harris Bungalow Robbed

This comes after at least two people were arrested and charged with arson for allegedly attempting to ignite additional fires amid the ongoing crisis. Cops arrested 60-year-old Gloria Lynn Mandich for felony arson for starting the Freddy Fire, a brush fire near Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) close to the Ventura County line.

The Freddy Fire broke out on January 8 near Leo Carrillo State Beach, a popular coastal destination. The fire ignited around 12:40 p.m., burning around three acres before being brought under control.

Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties collaborated to extinguish the blaze, preventing further spread. Initially, the Freddy Fire was believed to be a spot fire caused by embers from the much larger Palisades Fire. However, investigators soon linked it to Mandich, leading to her arrest by California State Parks officers.

Mandich faces two serious felony charges filed by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office: arson during a state of emergency and recklessly causing a forest fire. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and is currently held in Ventura County's Todd Road Jail with bail set at $20,000.

If released, she will be subject to strict conditions, including a ban on possessing matches, lighters, or cigarettes, and compliance with searches for these items. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 22.

Firefighters Struggle to Contain Fire

Mandich's arrest is the second related to arson during the current wildfire season. The Palisades Fire, a massive blaze consuming nearly 20,000 acres, has forced widespread evacuations and prompted the closure of key state parks, including Topanga State Park and Malibu Creek State Park.

Both the Freddy Fire and the Palisades Fire erupted during a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning signaled extreme fire danger due to dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds. While the winds have since subsided, officials remain cautious, noting that small fires can escalate rapidly under current conditions.

Since Tuesday, firefighters have been working relentlessly to contain the wildfires ahead of the expected return of strong winds that could drive the flames toward some of Los Angeles' most iconic landmarks.

The Santa Ana winds, which have been fueling the blazes, are predicted to intensify on Sunday and persist into the following week, raising concerns about further destruction.

To date, the California wildfires have claimed at least 16 lives, destroyed an estimated 29,000 acres of land, and devastated 10,000 homes and other structures. The fires have also inflicted approximately $57 billion in economic losses and displaced 180,000 residents.

The Palisades Fire remains the largest wildfire in the Los Angeles area, having consumed 23,707 acres, while the Eaton Fire in Pasadena is the deadliest, responsible for 11 fatalities and scorching 14,117 acres. Meanwhile, the Hurst Fire in Los Angeles is now 76% contained.