Kaitlin Armstrong: Surveillance Footage Shows Fugitive Yoga Instructor Accused of Killing Cyclist Lover of Her Boyfriend Fleeing Texas to New York [WATCH]

Fugitive yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, wanted in the murder of her boyfriend's lover, may have fled from Texas to New York, according to police. New surveillance footage released on Wednesday shows Armstrong arriving at LaGuardia Airport just days after the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson, 25, at an apartment in Austin.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said that Armstrong in all probability fled Texas as she was seen hopping into a flight and may now be somewhere in New York. Police are frantically looking for Armstrong who remains on the lam more than two weeks after the death of Wilson.

Hiding Somewhere

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force released images of Armstrong on Twitter on Wednesday, two weeks after Wilson was found shot dead in a bathroom in Austin, Texas. According to the images and the video released, Armstrong is seen at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14.

Armstrong was photographed walking through an airport with a yoga mat, wearing a denim jacket, white leggings, and a black mask. Police believe she hopped on to a flight to Houston Hobby Airport and then got on a connecting Southwest flight to LaGuardia Airport in NYC.

"Armstrong was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders," police said.

Armstrong was described by US Marshals as white, with long, curly light brown hair, hazel eyes, and a height and weight of roughly 125 pounds.

Wilson was found dead in an Austin apartment on May 11 after going swimming with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, a fellow cyclist. Last Monday, police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong in the death of Wilson after Surveillance video captured Armstrong's SUV outside of the home where Wilson was staying while in town for a cycling competition.

Big Conspiracy

Police have since been looking for Armstrong as they find believe her to be a person of interest in Wilson's murder. Armstrong also had a motive to kill her given that Wilson was previously dating Strickland.

Moriah was "laying on the bathroom floor covered in blood," according to an affidavit and arrest warrant filed on May 19. There were many fired cartridge shells beside her body on the floor, but no firearm was discovered right away.

Armstrong is believed to have shot the athlete multiple times in a jealous frenzy. According to a police tipster who did not want to be named, Armstrong erupted into a rage after learning about Strickland's romance with fellow cyclist Wilson in January 2022.

"Armstrong became furious and was shaking with anger. Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson," the tipster said.

Around that time, Strickland said police that he bought two 9mm handguns for himself and Armstrong. Authorities believe Strickland and Wilson's relationship continued, despite Wilson's family's denials.

On the 14th of May, three days after Wilson's murder, a tipster contacted detectives. After being questioned by cops, Armstrong was released due to a technicality.

Wilson allegedly had a secret pool date with Strickland on the night of her death after lying to Armstrong about dropping off flowers to a friend. Armstrong is believed to have found out about the pool date and shot dead Wilson shortly after that. Armstrong has been missing since officials questioned her on May 13.

Armstrong, according to Texas Deputy US Marshal Brandon Filla, "may have the funds to continue to hide" because of her background in flipping houses. "[Armstrong's escape] wasn't something that was abrupt, this was something that was methodical, that was timed. She had somewhat of a plan," he told the New York Post.

Police will now be focusing on Armstrong's whereabouts in New York as flight records show she may possibly be hiding there.