Who is Kaitlin Marie Armstrong? Texas Woman on the Run After Killing Cyclist who Dated Her Boyfriend While They Were on a Break

Federal and state authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly killed a professional cyclist for having a relationship with her boyfriend.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, shot and killed Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at the Austin apartment she was staying in on May 11, according to authorities.

Wilson, a Vermont native, known to her friends as Mo, was found unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds, by a friend a day after she arrived in Texas to compete in the Gravel Locos â€“ a 150-mile gravel bike race she was favored to win.

Love Triangle

On Friday, police chargedyoga teacher andfellow cyclist Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, with first-degree murder, KVUE reported. Armstrong allegedly lashed out over Wilson getting into a relationship with Armstrong's boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Wilson got involved with Strickland while he was briefly separated from Armstrong, his long-time girlfriend.

Strickland sent a statement to the outlet, saying he and Wilson had an approximately weeklong fling after meeting her in October, but it became platonic and professional. "It was not my intention to pursue along an auxiliary romantic relationship that would mislead anyone," he said. "Moriah and I were both leaders in this lonely, niche sport of cycling, and I admired her greatly and considered her a close friend. I am deeply grieving her loss."

Armstrong's SUV, Firearm Tied to Crime Scene

Officers said they managed to identify Armstrong as the killer after they matched her 2012 Grand Cherokee to the dark-colored SUV seen on surveillance footage near the home where Strickland dropped Wilson off after they pair went for a swim and a meal, officers said in an affidavit obtained by The Austin American-Statesman.

Moreover, Officers seized Armstrong's 9mm handgun from the home she lived with Strickland. Shell casings from the firearm matched those found in the home where Wilson was slain.

Armstrong was 'Livid' About Strickland's Relationship with Wilson

A caller, who refused to be identified, contacted officers and claimed to be with Armstrong in January 2022, according to an affidavit obtained by American-Statesman. Armstrong just discovered Strickland was having a romantic relationship with Wilson even though Armstrong was dating Strickland, the individual said.

"The caller advised Armstrong became furious and was shaking in anger," police said. "Armstrong told the caller Armstrong was so angry Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson. Armstrong then proceeded to tell the caller Armstrong had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to."

Strickland Changed Wilson's Name on His Phone, Deleted Texts with Her

According to police, Armstrong tried to keep Strickland and Wilson away from one another. Strickland told authorities he had to change Wilson's name on his phone so Armstrong wouldn't find out who he was speaking to, as he and Armstrong rekindled their romantic relationship, cops said.

They also noted that Strickland admitted he had to change Wilson's name in his phone because Armstrong had blocked Wilson's number in Strickland's phone. Strickland also had to delete text messages on his phone to prevent Armstrong from finding them."

U.S. Marshals describe Armstrong as white or white Hispanic. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, they said. They ask that anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts call them at the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or send a tip using the USMS Tips app. You can also call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.