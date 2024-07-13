K-World Dream Awards 2024: Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, Live Streaming Details, and More

K-World Dream Awards 2024, formerly known as the K Global Heart Dream Awards and the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, will be held in August. The eighth annual award ceremony will feature live onstage performances by a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including NCT WISH and YOUNG POSSE.

With only a month left for the glam event, the organizers shared some details. They revealed the date, venue, hosts, lineup, and other information. K-pop fans from various parts of the world can look forward to stunning performances from their favorite artists.

Here is everything about the upcoming K-World Dream Awards 2024, including the date, venue, host, lineup, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, Time, and Hosts

The annual award ceremony will be held with a live telecast from the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Monday (August 19). Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon will reprise their roles as hosts of the annual award ceremony. They hosted the star-studded award ceremony last year.

Performers Lineup

NCT WISH, ILLIT, QWER, UNIS, BADVILLAIN, and YOUNG POSSE are included in the first lineup of performers. NCT WISH officially debuted as the latest boyband from NCT on Wednesday, February 21. It was formed in collaboration with SM Entertainment and Avex Trax. The boy group features six members, namely Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya.

ILLIT is a rookie girl group with five members. They are the winners of the JTBC survival show R U Next? Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha debut as a K-pop band on March 25 by releasing the EP Super Real Me. QWER is a four-member girl group that debuted last October. Chodan, Magenta, Hina, and Siyeon released their first single album Harmony from Discord on October 18, 2023.

UNIS is a rookie eight-member girl group under F&F Entertainment. Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Yoona, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, and Seowon are members of this K-pop band. They were the winners of the SBS survival show Universe Ticket. They made their debut with the release of their first mini album, WE UNIS, on March 24.

BADVILLAIN is another rookie girl group. They debuted in June with the release of their single album Overstep in June. Emma, Chloe Young, Hu'e, Ina, Yunseo, Vin, and Kelly are the members of this K-pop band. Young Posse is a K-pop girl group that debuted in October 2023. Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun, and Jieun are the members of this five-member band.

The organizers will announce the lineup of performers in the upcoming weeks.

K-World Dream Awards, which was launched as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards in 2017, was renamed the K Global Heart Dream Awards.