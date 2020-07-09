Soribada Best K-Music Awards will be back next month with a new set of nominees, presenters, and hosts for this year. The fourth annual award ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 19. The venue for this year will be revealed by the organizing committee in the upcoming days. The first set of nominees for this year includes popular K-Pop groups BTS and EXO.

The event is organized by the peer-to-peer file sharing service Soribada. The first annual award show was held in September 2017. In the following years, the events were held in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively. The star-studded live show aims at finding the best talents in the K-Pop industry and encouraging them in various ways.

Who are the Nominees of Soribada Best K-Music Awards 2020?

This year, the organizers of this annual award ceremony nominated popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, including Zico, Taeyeon, Baekhyun, Red Velvet, Super Junior, and BTS, for Bonsang. But the first list of nominees did not have the name of popular boy group EXO in it, and it triggered a controversy. The fans of this music group were angry with the organizers' decision, and they expressed their disappointment online.

The organizing committee was then forced to issue an apology and include the boy group in the nomination list. In the statement, they explained about the "serious professional errors" that affected the communication process, which resulted in a lot of misunderstanding. The organizers also assured EXO-Ls that their favorite boy group will be a part of the Bonsang nomination list.

"We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the fans that were caused concern due to our inadequate handling as a result of it. All the staff members running the awards will do everything possible to avoid such issues," Soompi quoted the organizing committee.

The final nomination list for Bonsang this year includes NCT 127, TXT, IU, TWICE, GOT7, WINNER, Seventeen, FT Island, Monsta X, NU'EST, AOA, Apink, April, (G)I-DLE, Mamamoo, Momoland, OMG, Astro, AB6IX, WJSN, Kang Daniel, Seongwoo, Park Ji Hoo, CIX, and Victon.

When and Where to Watch Soribada Best K-Music Awards 2020?

The fourth annual award ceremony is likely to be held at the Olympics Gymnastics Arena in Seoul as it was the location of the event in the last two years. This year, the organizing committee may choose the same place to hold the star-studded event. However, K-Pop fans worldwide will have to wait a little longer for more details about the venue for this year. The organizers are likely to share the venue details in the upcoming days.

Live Streaming Details

Last year, the event was broadcast live on Vlive. This year also K-Pop fans are expecting to watch the show through the same platform. But the organizers are yet to share any details about it. The fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the organizing committee for any details about it.