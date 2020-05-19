Reporter Choi Jeong Ah revealed how K-pop singer Jung Joon Young is serving imprisonment at a detention center on Channel A's 'Rumor Has It' program on May 18. Jeong Ah received a tip-off from a fellow detainee and shared the information on media.

Jung Joon Young is in the detention center and is currently awaiting the development in his appeal trial. According to journalist Jeong Ah, Jung Joon is said to have expressed his wish to get out of the jail and come back to the society as soon as possible. Currently, the detention center where Jung Joon Young is lodged, also houses offenders on trial charged with criminal activities of various degrees. The inmates are said to be inquiring about each other about the charges they are facing.

'Stand up and Sing'

The reporter also said that all inmates know Jung Joon Young as he is a K-pop star and after finding a celebrity inside the jail many taunted him for the charges he is facing. It is also said that fellow detainees tell him, 'Stand up and sing us a song,' and Jung Joon Young literally stands up, leans on the wall and starts singing.

Jung Joon Young is currently sentenced with a five-year jail term. His crimes include group sexual assault in 2016, sharing numerous sex acts shot in hidden cameras without the knowledge of the girls on SNS platforms since 2015. He has currently appealed to reduce his sentence, the case will be forwarded to the Supreme Court for re-trial.

Jung Joon Young, 31, is known for his performances in Mnet's reality television talent show, Superstar K4 in 2012, KBS's variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 3 in 2013, as the host of MBC FM's Jung Joon Young's Simsimtapa in 2014. He is known as an actor from the movie Love Forecast in 2015. He worked as the lead vocalist of rock band Drug Restaurant, previously known as the JJY band from 2015 to March 2019.

Burning Sun Scandal

Allegations against him secretly filming sexual acts with girls including celebrities and sharing them in various chatrooms started making rounds on March 11, 2019. He was alleged to have shared videos of his sexual encounters with at least 10 women. He is said to have shared the videos with former BIGBANG member Seungri too. Following the news, Jung Joon Young retired from the Korean entertainment industry on March 12, 2019.

The scandal is called as 'Buring Sun Scandal' and investigations in this case are ongoing. Other celebrities named in the scandal are Seungri, Choi Jong-hoon, Yong Jun Hyung and Lee Jong Hyun. Jung Joon Young was arrested on March 21, 2019 and on May 10, 2019 he pleaded guilty to all eleven cases of secretly filming and sharing the videos of himself having sex with women in a chatroom. He was sentenced to a jail term on November 29, 2019.