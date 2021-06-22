A Chinese-based K-pop cover dancer was sexually harassed during the filming of a video in a broad daylight reportedly at Times Square in New York. The victim's social media post and the clip of the horrific incident are now going viral even as people demand strict punishment for the pervert for his shameless act.

Yingqi, a member of 404 Dance Crew, with her group dancers were filming the video when the unidentified man got closer to the dancer and inappropriately touched her. She and her members were visibly shocked by the man who tried to rub his pelvis against her body. The shocking part of the story is that the onlookers' silence over the pervert's shameless act in public.

The video is shared on 'whatisnewyork' Instagram account which has over 8 lakh followers. The victim has told NextShark agency that the account had initially shared the clip with the caption 'Risks of TiToking' in Times Square. She tried to reach out to the founder of the account over the inappropriate caption, but there was no response.

After repeated attempts from her and the group members, the caption was changed to - TikToking in Times Square #whatisnewyo.

The Victim's Letter:

The victim has narrated the incident and the insensitive response by a section of netizens to the video shared on the aforementioned Instagram account. Check Out Her Letter I should say something about this stupid thing that happened a few days before. We are a group of people who love dancing, and we always gather together to do the dance cover video shoot. We want to convey happiness and a positive attitude towards life through dancing. Dance, like music, knows no borders. We're doing what we love. We don't even dance for a living, just for the sheer joy of it, also for people who love our dance covers to see us grow. Over a dozen dance cover shots, ppl have witnessed our growth, and we are also improving ourselves according to people's comments and suggestions. I think this is what every dancer and everyone who loves life will do and deserves praise. I was the girl who was sexually harassed. When this happened, I was horrified. But we were filming at that time, and I didn't want to affect the whole team's progress because of my feelings. Our camera recorded the entire thing. After shooting, I watched it at home again, and I still felt sick about the man and the horrible behavior. If anyone's friend or relative is sexually harassed like this, we should offer understanding and comfort under any circumstances, rather than look at it as jokes and fabricate facts, right? I don't know what those ppl are thinking about when they made these comments, like 'he is the national hero,' 'lmao,' 'well-done, sir.' It's wrong. Some people say we are recording TikTok videos, and these influencers can do anything for traffic. First of all, we don't even have a TikTok account. Second, even if we are recording TikTok videos, does the man have the right to harass women sexually? Is this moral logic? No one has any right, under any circumstances, to engage in such vulgar and disgusting acts of sexual harassment against anyone. It's not just about Asian people. It's not just about women. Basic morals should protect every girl, every boy, every woman, every man, every race. I love New York because of its diversity. The city has its personality; also filled with my good memories. I don't want these offensive people to ruin my passion. Every New Yorker from around the world has an obligation to protect this wonderful city. Also, the city should protect everyone who is trying to make a better life here. I am Chinese; please stop Asian hate. I am a person who lives in the world; PLEASE STOP HATE. @whatisnewyork Please delete or modify your caption. As an authentic influencer, you should know the facts before Posting anything. Your every word will be read and interpreted. At the same time, I also hope you can apologize to my team and me. These comments hurt us. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Finally, thank you everyone who spoke up for us. Whether's it's my team, friends, or strangers, you have broughta ray of hope and warmth to the world. This world is beautiful because of you. P.S.: I uploaded the video we recorded of the thing, our final dancer cover, and what I thought when I got home that day. I hope everyone can understand and support what we love and not be guided by WRONG public opinion. Keep being rational; this is the simple ability of every adult.

The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago and the victim opened up about the incident on her social media profile on 3 June. However, it is becoming a hot topic of discussion only now.