BTS is all set to be back with a bang as it announced the release date of its upcoming album. On September 28 the official Twitter page of BigHit Entertainment shared a post which revealed that the next album of BTS is soon going to be launched online. KST and BTS announced via Twitter and Weverse that their new album titled "BE" will be released on November 20 at midnight EST (2 PM KST). According to the notice issued by Weverse, the new music album BE will be released in a deluxe edition format. It contains "the most 'BTS-Esque' music".

The social media post also revealed that "BE (Deluxe Edition") will be available for preorder starting from September 28 at 11 AM (KST). BTS has kept their fans entertained throughout the year with several vlogs which highlighted their work environment. The new album features direct involvement from the BTS members not only in creating its music but also in the concept, composition of the songs, and its design.

Being one of the most anticipated music albums, it would be interesting to see if it can surpass the status of BTS' Dynamite. BTS' latest story on social media said: "Even in the face of this new normalcy, our life goes on," imparting a message of healing to the world. The South Korean band's first English song, Dynamite grabbed much attention from fans worldwide with the song blowing up the charts.

The record-breaking band includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Fans are already very excited about the release of the band's upcoming album. Several fans commented on BigHit Entertainment's announcement post on Twitter. One among the fans said, "Already A HIT I CAN SEE IT!" The K-Pop band's official social media account has over 30 million followers and more young people are joining the BTS fan club.