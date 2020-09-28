An Argentinian Congressman, who was in the middle of a Congress deliberation hosted on Zoom was caught kissing his partner's breast on camera. The clip of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the man, identified as the lawmaker Juan Emilio Ameri has been suspended after the scandalous incident.

In the viral video, the middle-aged Congressman is seen canoodling with a woman, who looked much younger than him. The video also captured the man slipping his hand into the woman's sleeveless black coloured top and kissing on her breast.

Well, this is just not the only bizarre thing occurring on the internet or people doing scandalous things during zoom calls. Another most shocking news doing the rounds on the internet a few days back is a businessman accidentally appearing naked during a Zoom conference call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to reports, the businessman apparently didn't know that his camera was left on while he was taking a shower during the video call. The 'working from home' mishap has gone viral on social media. A screengrab of the incident taken by someone from the Zoom meeting attendees shows the man without a shirt.

The slip-up occurred during a virtual meeting organised by Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo. The viral photo has been widely circulated on social media, leaving many stunned.

Zoom Call Sex Scandal

In another similar incident, a couple was caught having sexual intercourse during a Rio de Janeiro council video conference. According to reports in Daily Mail, one of the participants of the Zoom meeting forgot to turn off his camera during the meeting and was caught having sex in the background.

The discussion went on in the meeting, chaired by a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Leonel Brizola despite the scenes being relayed through the video feed. The meeting was for the Rio de Janeiro city council about how to guarantee food for students in the municipal system during the Coronavirus pandemic.