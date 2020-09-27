Shinhwa's Jun Jin has finally tied the knot with his fiancee, who works as a flight attendant today. The South Korean singer-actor famous rapper of the six-member boy band Shinhwa confirmed the news by sharing a few pictures of his wedding on social media. According to reports, earlier this summer the singer announced that he's getting married to a non-celebrity woman.

They were supposed to get married earlier in September but got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in South Korea. The agency representing Jun Jin also shared that the actor's wedding had been planned for September 13, and a new date has not been announced publicly. Well, the couple is officially husband and wife as on September 27. The 1980 born K-Pop star shared the wedding photos on

The Korean singer and entertainer made his debut as a dancer and rapper in Shinhwa. Just before the commencement of their wedding, photos from the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot were shared on social media. Reportedly, the marriage ceremony was held privately among family members and close acquaintances in an undisclosed location. However, it has been reported that fellow member of Shinhwa, Kim Dong Wan sang the congratulatory song at the couple's wedding. Jun Jin and Insooni also sang songs at the wedding function.

Jun Jin And His New Wife

Before his marriage, the 40-year-old Korean K-Pop singing sensation had been dating his non-celebrity girlfriend for more than three years. The wedding took place at a venue in Seoul today, September 27 KST. The wedding comes four months after Jun Jin made engagement public in May. With this marriage, Jun Jin becomes Shinhwa's 2nd member to starting a new journey of life as Shinhwa's Eric married actress Na Hye Mi back in 2017.

K-Pop Star Jun Jin's Singing Career

In November 2006, SJun Jin released his first single. He won the Best Star award at the 2008 MBC Entertainment Awards - Infinite Challenge and was the Hot Character Star in Mnet 20's Choice Awards 2008.