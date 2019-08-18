South Korean entertainment fans were shocked after Ku Hye Sun posted on her Instagram that her marriage with Ahn Jae Hyun, had lost its spark and her husband wanted a divorce, even though the 34-year-old actress said she wanted to stay married.
The picture shared by the actress had texts inside and it said "I love you, Ku Hye Sun. I love you. Ku Hye Sun." Along with this picture of words, the South Korean actress wrote that "After we lost our spark, my husband has had a change of heart and wants a divorce, and I want to stay married."
In addition, she also mentioned that her husband's representatives would soon be releasing false reports but she did not reveal what the reports would be.
It was an unexpected post as there are many fans who shared how shocked they are after knowing about the divorce and the additional drama as they had no idea about how the relationship between the Ku and Ahn has changed. After seeing the post, some fans also thought that her Instagram was hacked.
Earlier it was reported that Gu and Ahn met on the set of K-drama 'Blood,' and started dating in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2016 but there were no rumours about their split. They even took part in in the reality show Newlywed Diary, after the marriage.
On Sunday Ku again posted another text message which she sent to Ahn and the first one reads, "It says you're on a call. Call me back." She sent this text at 2:02 am KST and reads as follows:
Meanwhile, their agency also released an official statement regarding the issue and it reads as follows:
Hello, this is HB Entertainment.
We wish to give an explanation regarding the situation between our label actors Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun that was publicized today on August 18.
Despite the encouragement and expectations of many, the two actors recently reached a point where they felt they could no longer maintain their marriage due to various issues, and after a serious conversation, they both agreed to get a divorce.
As the agency of the two actors, we respected the decision they made after long and sincere talks over the past couple of months, and we hoped that they would lead happier lives separately in the future.
Ku Hye Sun recently appointed a lawyer and drafted a divorce agreement, which she then sent to Ahn Jae Hyun and requested that he also quickly appoint a lawyer and go through the necessary steps. Ku Hye Sun expressed that she wished to file for the divorce in August, and complete the divorce process by September.
And along with the divorce agreement, Ku Hye Sun sent over a draft of the statement she would be distributing to the press.
However, we came across an article earlier today that had Ku Hye Sun's social media post [regarding the divorce] and both Ahn Jae Hyun and our agency were taken aback by it. As her post omitted the fact that the divorce was based on a mutual agreement after serious conversations, and simply stated that she did not want a divorce, we regrettably feel the need to explain the process despite this being their private life.
Though this is a part of their private life, we simply wish, as their agency, that neither side is hurt by this.
We apologize for causing concern to so many people.