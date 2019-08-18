South Korean entertainment fans were shocked after Ku Hye Sun posted on her Instagram that her marriage with Ahn Jae Hyun, had lost its spark and her husband wanted a divorce, even though the 34-year-old actress said she wanted to stay married.

The picture shared by the actress had texts inside and it said "I love you, Ku Hye Sun. I love you. Ku Hye Sun." Along with this picture of words, the South Korean actress wrote that "After we lost our spark, my husband has had a change of heart and wants a divorce, and I want to stay married."

In addition, she also mentioned that her husband's representatives would soon be releasing false reports but she did not reveal what the reports would be.

It was an unexpected post as there are many fans who shared how shocked they are after knowing about the divorce and the additional drama as they had no idea about how the relationship between the Ku and Ahn has changed. After seeing the post, some fans also thought that her Instagram was hacked.

Earlier it was reported that Gu and Ahn met on the set of K-drama 'Blood,' and started dating in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2016 but there were no rumours about their split. They even took part in in the reality show Newlywed Diary, after the marriage.

On Sunday Ku again posted another text message which she sent to Ahn and the first one reads, "It says you're on a call. Call me back." She sent this text at 2:02 am KST and reads as follows:

It says your line is still busy at this hour. I met and spoke with our board director today and I was told that you told the CEO that I had read KakaoTalk messages of you and the CEO cursing me out, and that the faith I had in our marriage and our agency had been damaged. I don't think it's right for the agency to handle our divorce issue. And they stated that if I want it, they will terminate my contract and I think it's right for me to leave the agency. I know that once I leave, rumors about a divorce would begin so I'm willing to get a divorce immediately, as you wanted. But if I leave the agency and we get a divorce, I will have no work so please send me the balance of our Yongin house. And let's write down these promises with our lawyers and go through revisions on the divorce process. The reasons are the same as before. Your change of heart. Damage of trust. And I will accept that fact. Speak the truth. Send me the balance.

Meanwhile, their agency also released an official statement regarding the issue and it reads as follows: