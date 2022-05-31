Justin Trudeau Gun Ban: Social Media Sees Red as Legislation Seeks Ban on Sale and Purchase of Handguns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a bill aiming to freeze purchase or sale of handguns across Canada. The proposed legislation also require that long gun magazines "can never" hold more than five rounds.

Recently, the United States witnessed incidents of mass shootings, in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month. Both shootings were carried out by teenagers who used legally purchased assault rifles for the massacre.

'Firearms Required Only For Sport Shooting and Hunting'

Introducing the legislation on Monday, Trudeau said that other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives. The legislation, dubbed as Bill C-21, proposes taking away the firearms licences of those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking, reported The Guardian.

"The day this legislation goes into effect it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns in Canada," said Trudeau. The outlet further reported that the government is also seeking the permanent alteration of long-gun magazines so that it may not hold more than five rounds. The Bill C-21 will also place a ban on the sale and transfer of large capacity magazines.

"Gun violence is a complex problem, but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: The fewer the guns in our communities, the safer everyone will be," the Prime Minister said.

Adding that while most gun owners use their handguns safely and in accordance with the law, "we don't need assault style weapons that were designed to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time."

"If passed, the freeze on handguns is expected to come into force in the autumn. Canada's public safety minister had tabled regulatory amendments in parliament to ensure it can be implemented swiftly," a ministry statement said.

Mixed Reaction on Social Media

Trudeau's announcement creating a lot of buzz on social media. "IT ISN'T EASY. We are not the United states. I'm not saying it SHOULD be easy. I am pro-gun-control. But I am anti-gun-ban. Those who pass the checks should have the privilege. We should not have our hobby and sport taken away, when it will be of NO benefit to public safety," tweeted a user.

"They won't have trained people to protected them if things go bad. Therefore it should be up to the individual to decide wether they need a gun, not the government and certainly not some elitist POS," expressed another user.

"My point is this. It's very easy for an individual who is surrounded by armed security to tell others who do not have armed security why they don't need guns for protections. For the majority of people, self defense is a person responsibility (unlike him)," wrote a user.

"Blame the gun not the illegal hand pulling the trigger. You're just appeasing the simple liberal folks who really have no idea what's really going on thanks to your liberal brainwashing techniques. This only makes the criminals stronger and the illegal firearm market stronger," opined a user.