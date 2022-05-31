Graphic Footage Shows Russian Soldier Showing Middle Finger to Ukrainian Drone Seconds Before It Blows Up Tanks

Graphic footage of a Ukrainian drone dropping grenades on a Russian tank moments after a Russian soldier was caught showing it a middle finger has surfaced. The footage also captured the destruction of the Russian tank in the attack.

According to Ukrainian officials, fighting gained momentum in the country's Luhansk region as the Russians aim to win over Sievierodonetsk, located around 145km (90 miles) from the Russian border on the Siverskiy Donetsk river.

Drone Footage Released by Ukraine

The footage shows six Russian soldiers standing around military vehicles parked next to a building.

As one of the Russian soldiers spots the drone hovering in the sky, he shows a middle finger towards the direction of the drone.

Moments later the drone is seen dropping grenades on the same spot one after the other. As the bomb hits the ground, bursts of flames are seen rising from the ground. However, it is not clear whether the attack also caused death of Russian soldiers or not. Another shot from the same spot shows a burnt a Russian BTR-82A APC.

"Some 90 per cent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication. There is constant shelling. Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers... We do all we can to hold this advance," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, the Independent reported.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Footage

Despite the video becoming a rage on the social media, the identity and fate of the Russian soldier was not released by the authorities. "Middle finger to Russia? for 30 000 dead, stupid Russian soldiers who thought Putin cared?" tweeted a user.

"I doubt Russia will issue a postage stamp based on this. THIS is the moment a Russian soldier flipped his middle finger at a Ukrainian drone before the craft reduced the troops and tank to a fireball wreckage," read another tweet.

"I hope he keeps that attitude, he's going to need it where he's going," wrote a user.

"When you're a #Russian soldier standing next to a tank, see a drone above your head and decide the best course of action is to raise your middle finger," tweeted a user.