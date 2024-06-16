Dramatic Video Captures Moment Noa Argamani Is Freed from Hamas Captivity by Elite Israeli Forces During Daring Gaza Raid [WATCH]

A dramatic bodycam footage has been released that shows elite Israeli forces rescuing Noa Argamani from eight months of Hamas captivity during a daring and "complex" operation in Gaza. Argamani was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Supernova music festival on October 7.

Argamani, who became a symbol of the attack on Israel, was saved from inside an apartment building in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp on June 8. "Noa everything is okay, we are taking you home," an officer can be heard telling Argamani in the chilling video clip released by the Israel Police on Saturday. "We're taking you home Noa. You're safe, we're taking you to the vehicle."

Dramatic Moment Argamani Is Freed

Argamani, a 26-year-old Israeli citizen born in China, was one of four hostages freed during the operation. She was held in one of the two Hamas-occupied three- to four-story buildings and targeted by the IDF.

During the raid, Argamani was swiftly evacuated from the building, and carried on the back of an Israeli commando. A loud explosion echoed as the unit waited in a doorway amidst gunfire in the background.

The team then hurried to a vehicle, quickly boarding and driving off before finally bringing her to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

"We're from the Yaman (Police) and Shabak (ISA)," one person explains to Argamani inside the vehicle. "We are very excited that you're here and we're proud of you."

"I am very excited, just very scared about the journey," Argamani heartbreakingly tells her rescuers.

She was soon reassured, "Everything is okay, you are with us, it's all okay."

Argamani, who survived the terrorist attack at the music festival where 360 people were killed, was abducted and taken to Gaza on a motorcycle driven by a terrorist.

Reunited With Family

According to Israel's Channel 13, she later told family members that she was convinced she would be publicly lynched by the crowd that awaited her. While held captive in the Gaza Strip, Argamani was forced to dress as a Palestinian woman on the rare occasions she was taken outside.

During her eight months in captivity, she was moved between several apartments and nearly died four times, including surviving an alleged Israeli airstrike.

In January, Argamani was forced into announcing the deaths of fellow hostages, Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky, in a propaganda video released by the terror group. The video showed the corpses of Sharabi and Svirsky, reportedly killed in the strike.

Argamani was eventually rescued from the home of a wealthy Gaza family, whom she had to persuade to allow her to bathe.

Heartwarming photos captured Argamani embracing her father, Yakov, after their long-awaited reunion.

The video of her rescue was released five days after a similar video showed Israeli forces rescuing three other hostages during the same operation at a nearby location.

Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, were rescued during "Operation Arnon," in which the forces simultaneously raided two multi-story buildings.

During the operation, Arnon Zamora, a commander with the Yamam Counter Terrorism Unit, was killed. Zamora's unit was crucial in the successful rescue of the hostages.