Justin Timberlake Arrest: Someone Called from Hotel and Tipped Off Police About the Singer Drinking and That He Might Get Behind Wheel

Someone at the luxurious Hamptons hotel where Justin Timberlake was drinking cocktails before his DWI arrest called the police because they were worried he might drive while intoxicated, a local restaurant owner reportedly said. The local businessman did not specify whether the person who called was a staff member or a guest at Sag Harbor's American Hotel.

The restaurant owner also did not specify whether they were from Timberlake's own party to shield their anonymity, the New York Post reported. Reports suggested that the singer was cautioned against driving by the same police officer who ultimately arrested him, and that authorities may have been alerted to Timberlake's intention to drive.

Police Tipped Off Before Arrest

Timberlake, 43, was stopped after running a stop sign and swerving out of his lane while driving his 2025 BMW X7 around 12:30 a.m. on June 18 in Sag Harbor, following an evening spent with friends.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six on Saturday, Timberlake was stopped by Sag Harbor police officer Michael Arkinson, 23, and advised not to drive in his condition.

"[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive," said the Southampton restaurateur, who did not want to be identified, to The New York Post on Sunday.

"The officer didn't recognize him; he's a young guy," the source said. "And he still gave Justin a break, because he didn't pose an immediate danger."

However, a few minutes later, the same police officer spotted Timberlake still in the driver's seat of the BMW. The singer had reportedly run through a stop sign this time and was swerving out of his lane.

Officers said that Timberlake smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, failed multiple roadside sobriety tests, and was subsequently arrested.

Unnecessary Trouble

The restaurant said that he believes that the "Cry Me a River" singer was "unfairly treated" in the embarrassing incident, which garnered global attention.

"[He was] definitely treated unfairly," the source remarked.

The source claimed, "Everyone drives through that stop sign when no one is there," noting that Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy winner and father of two young boys, was a frequent visitor to the Hamptons and had been to his establishments "many times" over the years.

"He was always a gentleman," the restaurateur told the outlet. "People always recognize him, and they ask him for a picture, and he always says yes. He has the hat pulled down and the sunglasses, so it's hard to recognize him, but some people do.

"He's not like Leonardo [DiCaprio]. Leo does not like to be recognized, and he will even curse. He does not take pictures, especially if he is with a bunch of models," the source said.

The restaurant owner also dismissed the widely reported claim that the young officer who pulled Timberlake over, a rookie cop named Michael Arkinson from Sag Harbor, didn't recognize him. "If you live in America, you know who Justin Timberlake is," the source said.

"The cop did his job, but he definitely knew who Justin was."

However, another local businessman, Mark Zucchero, 54, who owns Flying Point Surf and Sport, said he trusts Arkinson. "[The cop is] definitely not a bad guy. He's diligent, he does a good job. He just didn't know who Justin Timberlake was! That's all, pretty simple."