Justin Bieber's Facial Paralysis Caused by Covid-19 Vaccine? Chatter on Social Media Fuels Conspiracy Theory

A day after Canadian singer Justin Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with a syndrome that causes facial paralysis, anti vaxxers have blamed it on Covid-19 vaccine. In an Instagram post Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.

Bieber Cancels His Tours

In a video posted on his Instagram, Bieber is seen wearing a green cap as he breaks the news and details the syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he says in the nearly three-minute long video.

The 28-year-old singer, who was on his Justice tour in North America, has cancelled performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York. In the video, Bieber is seen trying to smile, blink and move his face, but is unable to do properly as a part of his face fails to respond.

Adding that as part of recovery, he is undergoing a series of facial exercises Bieber said. " So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down," Bieber said in his new Instagram post.

Speculations on Social Media

Soon after Bieber's post, speculations were rife about the facial paralysis being a side effect of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Justin Bieber's face is paralyzed two months after his wife develops a blood clot in her brain. Media won't acknowledge both are covid vaccine injuries. The "mystery" illnesses plaguing vaccinated people of all ages is now epidemic," tweeted a user.

"Hailey Bieber gets blood clots in her brain & now Justin Bieber has facial paralysis. It is a complete and total coincidence that both of these are listed as side effects in the Pfizer trial documents that they tried to hide for 75 years. Vaccines are safe & effective," wrote another.

"Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber both get ill recently. His wife has a stroke despite being in her 20s, and has heart issues. And he develops a facial paralysis condition. But don't worry, the vaccine side effects are super rare!!! #fuckoff," opined a user.

"Justin Bieber announces he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome... his wife just had a stroke... but don't question the vaccine because you'll just be a conspiracy theorist," wrote another user.