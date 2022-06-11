What's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Justin Bieber Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With A Syndrome That Causes Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. The legendary singer revealed on his fresh Instagram post that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The star had to also postpone a number of tour dates due to his health issues.

The syndrome is a kind of rare neurological disorder that can cause facial paralysis.

Biber has revealed that the right side of his face is unable to move and he could only smile and blink from the left side of his face.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my earâ€”my facial nervesâ€”and has caused by face to have paralysis. So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down," Bieber said in his new Instagram post.

