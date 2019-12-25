Five years after his last album Purpose was released in 2015, Justin Bieber is all set to make a comeback with his new album slated for release in January 2020. Purpose was ranked the No.1 album, the sixth for the singer, on Billboard 200.

Yummy, the first song of the untitled album, will be released on January 3. The 25-year-old singer broke the news on his Instagram account sharing the hashtag #Bieber2020.

Earlier, the singer had been posting cryptic messages on his Instagram account about the new single. On Monday (December 23, 2019), Bieber posted two pictures of the word Tomorrow along with his image in black and white. He captioned all the three posts with dates: December 24, December 31, January 3 ... 2020.

Bieber, who was on a break from music since 2017 after her cancelled the last 14 dates of the Purpose World Tour, appeared as a guest vocalist on Ed Sheeran's I Don't Care and a remix of Billie Eilish's Bad Guy earlier this year.

Teaser for Yummy released on Christmas eve

Though the name of the album was not revealed, fans were given a glimpse of the song. In the teaser, Bieber, wearing his trademark woolly hat coupled with a baggy hoodie is seen walking around a trailer park area resembling a desert-like landscape while contemplating his moves.

The Canadian singer, who married Hailey Baldwin in September, does a voiceover in the clipping. In the clip, he can be heard saying: "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I'm excited to perform on the tour. We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."

In the 1.20-minute-long clip, Bieber also gives a peek at the lyrics of his next single, which goes, 'Could you be with me forever? Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around. When you come around me, do me like you miss me even though you've been with me. Yeah you've got than yummy yum that yummy yum.'

US tour dates released

Bieber, who is also shooting a docuseries, went on to reveal the 46 tour dates for the US. The tour will be held between May and September next year, beginning on May 14 in Seattle and concluding on September 26 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here is the schedule for Bieber's 2020 tour:

14 May 2020- CenturyLink Field, Seattle

17 May 2020- Moda Center, Portland

19 May 2020, Golden1 Center, Sacramento

22 May 2020- Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

26 May 2020- Pechanga Arena San Diego, San Diego

29 May 2020 - Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

02 June 2020 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

05 June 2020- State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

09 June 2020- Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

13 June 2020- Empower Field at Mile High , Denver, CO

16 June 2020- Pinnacle Bank Arena , Lincoln, NE

19 June 2020- Soldier Field , Chicago, IL

21 June 2020- Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

24 June 2020- Milwaukee Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

27 June 2020- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

30 June 2020- Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

02 July 2020- NRG Stadium , Houston, TX

06 July 2020- Sprint Center , Kansas City, MO

08 July 2020- BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

11 July 2020- Nissan Stadium , Nashville, TN

13 July 2020- Enterprise Center ,St. Louis, MO

15 July 2020- Simmons Bank Arena , N. Little Rock, AR

18 July 2020- Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

21 July 2020- American Airlines Arena , Miami, FL

25 July 2020- Raymond James Stadium , Tampa, FL

27 July 2020- Colonial Life Arena ,Columbia, SC

29 July 2020- Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

01 August 2020- Lincoln Financial Field , Philadelphia, PA

04 August 2020- PPG Paints Arena , Pittsburgh, PA

06 August 2020- Bryce Jordan Center , University Park, PA

08 August 2020- Ohio Stadium , Columbus, OH

12 August 2020- KFC Yum! Center , Louisville, KY

14 August 2020- First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

16 August 2020- Van Andel Arena , Grand Rapids, MI

18 August 2020- Rupp Arena , Lexington, KY

21 August 2020- FedEx Field , Landover, MD

24 August 2020- KeyBank Center , Buffalo, NY

26 August 2020- Times Union Center , Albany, NY

29 August 2020- Ford Field , Detroit, MI

01 September 2020- Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

03 September 2020-Videotron Centre, Québec City, QC

10 September 2020- Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

14 September 2020- Bell Centre , Montreal, QC

17 September 2020- Gillette Stadium , Foxboro, MA

26 September 2020- MetLife Stadium , East Rutherford, NJ