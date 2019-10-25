Soon after Selena Gomez released her new song "Lose You To Love Me", fans of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been making varied speculations about the former couple. Many have come to perceive that the song released is about "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The "What Do You Mean" singer is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin and the duo seem extremely happy to be with each other. On October 23, Selena Gomez took to Instagram and spoke about fans accusing Hailey Bieber of throwing shade at the pop star.

Minutes after Selena posted about her new song, Hailey Bieber posted a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko's song as her Instagram story. The song is titled "I'll Kill You" and Hailey has been harassed by many fans. Hailey Bieber responded to these accusations by writing, "Please stop with this nonsense ... there is no 'response.' this is complete BS."

A source told Us Weekly that the song wasn't inspired by The Weeknd since their relationship was short-lived. The source also said that the relationship between The Weeknd and Selena wasn't deep enough to inspire a song.

The 27-year-old singing sensation had admitted that she is grateful for the kind of response her new song is getting. She also made it clear that the accusations are not right and politely asked her fans to not be rude to anyone.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer stated, "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful." She further added, "However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please."

Gomez further added, "Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I'm proud of. And that's all I'll say."