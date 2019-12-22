Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating Christmas in the most romantic way possible. The singer recently shared a steamy black and white photo on Instagram with Hailey. In the photo, Bieber's bare-back and tattoo-covered arms are on full display. Hailey, on the other hand, is seen peeking over his shoulder as she embraces him and appears to lean in for a kiss.

Justin and Hailey's steamy photo

Bieber captioned the photo as, "My gift this year @haileybieber #mycalvins.'' Hailey's longtime stylist and friend Maeve Reilly wrote, "Wow fam" While another Instagram user commented, simply, "This is hot."

The singer, meanwhile, also posted an Instagram Story of his "angel" while she was asleep. Captioning it "Litteral angel.''

Hailey's pregnancy rumors

Recently, a picture of Hailey holding her stomach went viral on the internet which sparked off pregnancy rumors. The 23-year-old television personality shut down the rumors in the funniest way ever. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."

Bieber has also hinted at wanting to start a family multiple times over the last year. Back in October, Bieber posted a video of a dad sharing a sweet moment with a baby? The superstar wrote alongside the video, "This is something I look forward to," adding a smiley face. Hailey had earlier in several interviews said that she wants to be a mother, however, she is not planning it right away.

Hailey and Justin's Thanksgiving

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Hailey shared a romantic wedding snap with Bieber. The two are seen lip-locking in the picture. While Hailey is wearing her wedding reception dress, Bieber appears to be holding a Sharpie pen perilously close to his wife's back. She captioned the picture saying, ''thankful for the love of my life.''

Bieber and Hailey tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A year later, the pair exchanged vows in the famous hotel's Somerset Chapel in front of friends including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift's nemesis (and Bieber's manager) Scooter Braun.