Jurassic World 3 is likely to bring back another fan favourite character, who will probably appear in an interesting cameo role. The character who is speculated to appear in the third and final instalment of Jurassic World film series is Lowery Cruthers. Yes, you heard it right. Actor Jake Johnson is expected to make a guest appearance in the upcoming flick.

The 41-year-old actor, who portrayed an employee in the park's control room, was loved by most of the Jurassic Park fans. His return in the upcoming dino-centric movie could make the story a bit more interesting. But Universal Pictures is yet to make an announcement about the casting of Johnson in Jurassic World 3.

How will Johnson appear in the upcoming movie?

News about Johnson's casting in the sixth instalment of Jurassic Park film series was reported by an online entertainment news portal called We Got This Covered. According to the website, the production team is in talks with the actor to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

The report further stated the actor will not have a major role to play in the movie and he is yet to confirm his appearance. "The studio hasn't been able to lock him down just yet. Though they are trying to and hope to have him involved," the report added.

Who are the confirmed cast members of Jurassic World 3?

The third and final instalment of Jurassic World film series will bring back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Along with them, the iconic Jurassic Park characters -- Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ian Malcolm and Dr Ellie Sattler – are returning to the screens.

What is the plot of Jurassic World 3?

The movie is described as a "science thriller" and the fourth instalment of Jurassic Park by director Colin Trevorrow. "I'm looking forward to, in the third film, getting a little back into the Paleontological, wild animal, true dinosaur nature of all of it," the film maker said (via Cinema Blend).

The title and official synopsis for Jurassic World 3 is yet to be released by Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021.