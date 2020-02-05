Jurassic World 3 will hit the big screen on June 11, 2021, and it will see the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Ellie Sattler. Followers of the dino-centric film series are also looking forward to seeing a reunion between Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant in the upcoming flick.

However, actors Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are yet to confirm their return in the third and final edition of Jurassic World. Besides, the creators have not released the title and synopsis for the upcoming movie. Still, fans have gathered some information about the film from director Colin Trevorrow and lead cast Chris Pratt.

What is the plot of Jurassic World 3?

Trevorrow described the upcoming movie as a sequel to Jurassic Park 3. Screenwriter Emily Carmichael and he call it Jurassic Park IV instead of Jurassic World 3. He further said the sequel "allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way".

"Right now we've got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world, [but] they don't go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it's possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food," Trevorrow said in an interview with Jurassic Outpost.

Lead cast Chris Pratt promised his fans that they "will not be disappointed" after watching the movie. He then disclosed some details about the movie, like the film will begin with a time-jump and it will focus on the various challenges faced by the Park authorities after the dinosaurs run out of the island, reported DigitalSpy.

Who are the new and returning cast members of Jurassic World 3?

Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will definitely be a part of the movie as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Along with them, fans are also looking forward to seeing the return of actor BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu and actress Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood in the final Jurassic World sequel.

From the original Jurassic Park series, Laura Dern has teased her return as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming sequel of Jurassic World. The actress said she is super excited about working with her Jurassic Park co-stars, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, in the upcoming film. Dern also said she was looking forward to being in the company of Trevorrow.

"I'm really excited at the idea. They're working away in the land of what the story will be. I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now, and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again, and being in the company of Colin. But also with vision of Steven's [Spielberg], and with the support of Frank Marshall. It's like going back and being with your family," the actress said in an interview with Colin in IMBd.

Followers of the dino-centric film series are also eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the creators about the return of actors Jeff Godlblum and Sam Neill as Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant. But the cast and crew of the upcoming flick are tight-lipped about it.