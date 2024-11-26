Jung Ho Yeon - Lee Dong Hwi Break Up: Celebrity Couple Call it Quits; Fans' Reactions 

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi have called it quits after being in relationship for nine years. The celebrity couple confirmed their breakup through their agencies. According to K-media outlets, the two actors ended their romantic relationship recently. The former couple later revealed through their agencies that they had decided to part ways.

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi will maintain a good relationship as colleagues, according to their agencies. The actors officially began dating in 2016. They were known as the fashionista couple among their fans. Both celebrities released official statements about their relationship status through their agencies.

The breakup news about the celebrity couple captured the attention of their fans worldwide. Netizens shared their opinions about the couple online through various social media platforms. The messages Jung Ho Yeonranged from, "That's painful" and "It's shocking" to "This is not surprising to me" and "Acceptable".

Fans' Reactions

Break up after 9 years, I don't even know if that's truly heartbreaking or just tiring. I mean 9 years is a long time. Most people would be waiting for a ring after 5 years, if you don't get one, you either wait till you get one or leave. That way, you don't waste your time.

Marriage and relationships have become a joke. Use the same technique - use and throw.

That's why you should not date too long. Love in terms of affection would not last long. Appreciation would make it last. That's why you should have married after 2-3 years of dating. Having sweet moments after marriage is more precious & sweeter. With marriage & child, you would appreciate more.

9 years is so long. I only wish the best for them and may they find their happiness now.

Acceptable. Having long-term relationships but being scared to go forward explains everything. Differences and conflicts are unavoidable in any relationship; nevertheless, how you handle them determines the outcome.

A nine-year relationship is a big accomplishment but sometimes you just have to know when to walk away. I wish them both continued happiness.