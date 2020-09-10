In what can be called as a turning point in his career, Jung Hae In will be seen in the big budget drama Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) where he will play a military officer dealing with life-threatening challenges. The latest news is that U-KISS's Jun will join Jung Hae In in the upcoming Netflix original series D.P. So, has the Something In The Rain actor rejected the offer to act alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo in the upcoming drama Snowdrop?

Jung Hae In is known to play different roles in each of his dramas. He has played a variety of roles from police officer (as second lead in the drama While You Were Sleeping opposite Bae Suzy and Lee Jong Suk), cold-hearted military officer charged with false murder case in Prison Playbook to a lover boy in Something In The Rain, and a single father in the drama Spring Night.

What to Expect From Deserter Pursuit?

The Snowdrop is a romance drama whereas D.P. is an intense drama with real-time challenges. It looks like D.P.'s plot has won over Jung Hae In. D.P. is an acronym for Deserter Pursuit, a unit in the Military Police Department set up to track down AWOL soldiers [who have deserted or abandoned military without permission]. D.P. is a Netflix series that will tell the story of a young army private [played by Jung Hae In] who unexpectedly becomes a desertion arrest officer and finds himself in confusing and complicated situations.

Jung Hae In is set to play the role of Ahn Jun Ho, a quiet and calm private who doesn't believe in bending the rules. His observation skills and patience catch the eye of the officer in charge played by Koo Kyo Hwan of Peninsula, Jane fame. He plays Han Ho Yeol, the corporal leading the desertion arrest unit. An unambitious free spirit, Ho Yeol will play an important role in having useful information about investigation's know-how.

D.P. to Have International Premiere

The other two major roles are played by Kim Sung Kyun of The Fiery Priest, Reply 1994, and Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time fame. He plays role of Park Beom Gu, D.P. Unit Chief whose main quality is to nag the chronically fatigued Jun Ho and Ho Yeol. Son Suk Ku of Sense8, Mother, Be Melodramatic fame plays first lieutenant Im Ji Seop, an elite graduate of the Korea Military Academy. He creates the much needed suspense and tension in the drama.

The action-packed military drama is directed by Han Jun Hee. He became popular after his movie Coin Locker Girl was selected to be screened in the International Critics' Week section of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Deserter Pursuit is based on a webtoon by Park Beom Gu. The original writer has joined hands with the D.P. team to provide a strong screenplay. The drama is being produced by Lezhin Studio in association with Homemade Film. It is a big venture and will have an international premier. The drama will be released in 190 countries on Netflix.

This is Jung Hae In's first drama [in leading role] that is being released in so many countries. However, there is no news about the actor rejecting the offer from Snowdrop team. It is not known if Jung Hae In will start shooting for Snowdrop after completing the D.P. project.