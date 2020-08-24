The latest reports claim that Jung Hae In of Something In The Rain fame has been offered the role of male lead opposite BLACKPINK's Jisoo in the upcoming drama Snowdrop (working title). Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye Yoon has been confirmed to play female lead along with Jisoo in the drama.

Reports claim that Jung Hae In is still considering the offer and has not given is final answer yet. But fans are hoping to see Jung Hae In with Jisoo and Kim Hye Yoon as all three have a huge fan base and are loved for their performances in their previous dramas. However, Jisoo will be playing the female lead for the first time in a drama.

Koreaboo reported that a representative from the drama revealed the news about Jung Hae In being offered the role of male lead in Snowdrop. The drama is much talked about because it is going to be helmed by Jo Hyun Tak and written by screenwriter Yoo Hyun-Mi of the successful drama Sky Castle fame. Even Kim Hye Soon played a major role in Sky Castle.

Why is There High Expectation From Team Snowdrop?

Sky Castle aired between November 23, 2018 and February 1, 2019 and had secured 23.78 per cent rating for its last episode. The drama on the education system in South Korea won praise from the audience. Thus there are high expectations from the drama Snowdrop too. However, the plot of the drama is not revealed yet.

Actress Kim Hye Yoon is also known for her role as Eun Dan O in the drama Extraordinary You opposite SF9 idol Ra Woon. With Snowdrop, Kim Ye Yoon will be reuniting with SKY Castle's director and writer.

Jung Hae In is known for his roles in dramas While You Were Sleeping, One Spring Night, A Piece of Your Mind and movie Tune in For Love opposite Kim Go Eun of The King Eternal Monarch fame. Jisoo will be playing the lead role in a drama for the first time. The Kpop idol had previously played minor roles in dramas The Producers starring Kim Soo Hyun and Arthdal Chronicles where she played first love of Song Joong Ki.