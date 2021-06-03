Jun Ji Hyun Separation, Divorce Rumors; Agency Warns Strict Legal Action Against False News

Jun Ji Hyun's agency Culture Depot has issued a statement that legal action will be taken against those spreading false rumors about the actress' family. The agency refuted any claims of discord between Jun Ji Hyun and her banker husband Choi Jun Hyuk.

The rumors of Jun Ji Hyun's family life in trouble started making rounds after YouTube channel 'Garo Sero Institute' made claims that the couple was living separately since December 2020. The YouTube channel also stated that 40-year-old Choi Jun Hyuk had an affair and that was said to be the main reason behind the couple's break up. But here is what Culture Depot has to say.

"We would like to provide our position on actress Jun Ji Hyun's rumors of divorce raised by 'Garo Sero Institute' yesterday (June 2). We clarify that all of the content mentioned by this broadcast is entirely false. Currently, false information is being spread unfiltered via online portals, and we have confirmed instances of malicious rumors being composed and spread with ill-intention, by outlets such as 'Garo Sero Institute' and others," stated Culture Depot.

Strict Legal Action

Further the agency warned of strict legal action against those fuelling these rumors. "In order to bring the complete truth to light and put to rest all of the exaggerated rumors, we plan to take strict legal action against the spread of false rumors, including media outlet articles, malicious comments, etc," stated the agency.

Jun Ji Hyun (40) married Choi Jun Hyuk in April 2012 at the Shilla Hotel in Jangchung Dong, Seoul. Couple has two sons aged 3 and 5 respectively. Choi Joon Hyuk is the grandson of famed hanbok designer Lee Young Hee and the son of fashion designer Lee Jung Woo.

The rumors had claimed that Choi Joon Hyuk had proceeded with the divorce papers but Jun Ji Hyun was not ready for it yet as it would affect her career badly. But according to her agency, these rumors are baseless and false. Neither Choi Joon Hyuk nor Jun Ji Hyun have issued any separate statement in this regard.

Han Ye Seul Warns of Legal Action

It can be noted that the Garo Garo Institute channel had recently named actress Han Ye Seul as 'Burning Sun' actress and also had stated that her boyfriend had allegedly worked as a male escort. The actress took to social media to refute the same and said that these claims were baseless. The actress also had said that she would take legal action against those involved in the Garo Garo Institute YouTube channel.

Work-wise Jun Ji Hyun has completed the filming of special episode, Kingdom: Ashin of The North. She is currently filming for her new drama Cliffhanger also known as Mount Jiri, starring Ju Ji Hoon opposite Jun Ji Hyun.