The star-studded drama Mount Jiri has started shooting. The tvN first pictures of lead actors Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon from the first day of shooting. Here is the sneak peek into the lead characters of Mount Jiri.

Mount Jiri is a working title and the final title will be out soon. This is a mystery drama full of action and adventure. The story revolves around park rangers who climb through unexplored regions of Korea's Mount Jiri. Jun Ji Hyun plays Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park. Joo Ji Hoon is all set to play Kang Hyun Jo, Kang's rookie partner. Rescuing the explorers and people is the task of the park rangers.

First Pictures From Mount Jiri Set

The first two pictures show an intense scene being shot with ropes. Jun Ji Hyun's hazy picture gives a hint that she is all set to perform a stunt sequence. Joo Ji Hoo's silhouette picture also shows him tied to the rope. It looks like first day of the shoot was nothing less than an adventure for the lead actors of Mount Jiri.

There are high expectations about the drama as it is written by Kim Eun Hee of the Signal, Ghost, and Kingdom fame. This is the second project for Joo Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun with Eun Hee as both had acted in the drama Kingdom. Mount Jiri is being directed by Lee Eung Bok of super hit dramas Goblin, Descendants of the Sun and Mr Sunshine fame.

Mount Jiri cast and crew started the shooting on October 29. According to Soompi, Lee Eung Bok said that he was grateful to work with such a great cast and crew. "I will work even harder and do my utmost to figure out ways to make filming safe and more fun for everyone," the director said.

The drama is also known as Cliffhanger. It is a 16-episode series expected to go on air in the first half of 2021. It will be aired on tvN and iQiyi. Apart from Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon, Sung Dong Il, Oh Jung Se, Jun Suk Ho and Go Min Shi also play major roles in the drama.