Jun Ji Hyun-Joo Ji Hoon's 'Jirisan' Confirms Premiere Date; Here are Streaming Details of 'Cliffhanger'

One of the most awaited big-budget dramas Jirisan which is also known as Cliffhanger has announced the premiere date. The tvN mystery and action drama Jirisan has Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon in lead roles. Sung Dong Il, and Oh Jung Se, will play major roles in the drama.

Jirisan revolves around the the story of life of a group of mountain rangers who risk their lives to save lost tourists at the dangerous Jiri Mountain. The drama is being directed by Lee Eung Bok of Sweet Home, Mr Sunshine and Goblin fame. Screenplay is by Kim Eun Hee of Kingdom fame [Kingdom 1, 2 and Kingdom: Ashin Of The North].

Streaming Details

Accordingly, the drama will premiere on October 23. The team is scheduled to wrap up shooting on June 28. Thus the cast and crew has been on the shooting set [on and off] for nine months. Apart from the lead cast, Jo Han Chul, Jun Suk Jo, Lee Ga Sub, Go Min Si, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Young Ok, Yoon Ji On and Kim Do Yeon, Ye Soo Jung and Son Seok Goo will play supporting roles in the drama.

The drama will air on every Saturday and Sunday [from October 23]. The last episode is expected to be aired on December 12, 2021. It has 16 episodes and every episode is of 1 hour 10 minutes duration. It will be streamed on tvN, and iQiyi.

Jirisan Cast, Plot

Set in Mount Jiri, the story of Jirisan tells the story of a group of rangers and employees of the Jirisan National Park on a mission to rescue lost trekkers and survivors. What makes the drama interesting is a mysterious twist provided by the unexplored regions of Mount Jiri.

Jun Ji Hyun plays the role of Seo Yi Kang, park's top ranger especially skilled in tracking down lost individuals. Joo Ji Hoon plays the role of rookie national park ranger Kang Hyun Jo. Though a rookie in the park, he is a military academy graduate, and former lieutenant who experienced a horrific incident on Mount Jiri. A man with a scarred past and deep secret becomes a ranger for a reason. The story gets more interesting when Kang Hyun Jo becomes Seo Yi Kang's partner in rescue mission.

Oh Jung Se plays the role of Jung Goo Young, a ranger who believes in taking care of himself before others. He is a jovial person who uses all his vacation days and leaves work on time. Sung Dong Il plays the role of Jo Dae Jin, head of the Haedong Branch Office in Mount Jiri National Park. A ranger himself, he is known as the man of Mount Jiri. He is the best boss any employee can wish for.