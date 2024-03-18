Doctor Slump Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review, Reactions

Doctor Slump's ending took the viewers to the new beginning of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo. Episode 16 aired on JTBC on Sunday (March 17) at 10:30 pm KST. It featured the changes in the lives of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo and the people around them. People in Korea watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The last episode of this romantic comedy-drama focussed on the romantic journey between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo. It began with a narrative by the female lead, who explained the changes she witnessed in the lives of her loved ones. The drama, then, featured the onscreen couple in trouble.

Jung Woo was waiting for a reply from Ha Neul when she told him about her upcoming foreign trip. The female lead informed her lover about the offer she received to go abroad for six months. Though her boyfriend did not want her to go, he pretended to be happy. He congratulated her and wished her the best.

The Surprise

Jung Woo felt uneasy about letting Ha Neul stay away from him for six months. But he did not want to stop her. When he was struggling to make a decision, Bin Dae Yeong helped him. During a casual chat, the senior doctor told his colleague how important it is to support your loved ones in pursuing their dreams. After hearing him, the male lead thought he should let his girlfriend enjoy her foreign trip.

Jung Woo encouraged Ha Neul and helped her make a decision. Surprisingly, the trip got canceled. The female lead could not go abroad. Since her loved ones were excited for her, she did not dare to inform them about the cancellation. When the onscreen couple was enjoying a goodbye party at the rooftop with the family members, a message on Ha Neul's phone captured the attention of Jung Woo. He found out about the cancellation of the trip and helped her deal with the crisis.

Jung Woo took Ha Neul on five dates after hearing about her foreign trip. He also opened his clinic with the support of his loved ones. Meanwhile, the female lead had her last visit with the psychiatrist, who confirmed that she could move forward without any concerns. According to the doctor, she learned to face problems fearlessly.

New Beginning

Doctor Slump episode 16 marked the beginning of a new relationship for Bin Dae Yeong and Lee Hong Ran. They enjoyed spending time with one another and their children. Bada began to take life seriously and worked hard. His uncle met his first love at the restaurant unexpectedly. Jung Woo received an answer to his proposal, and the couple married soon.

Reviews and Reactions

I would say that this is the perfect ending for this drama. They didn't see the sunrise on their first try. Finally, they saw it during the end scene. A lot of misfortunes happened, but they endured and made things possible.

Bidding farewell to another fun and comforting drama. I truly enjoyed watching these characters' warm stories. This one will always remain close to my heart.

Words cannot describe how much I love this show. It's a definition of comfort and warmth. The biggest thank you to Hyung Sik and Shin Hye for bringing our Jeong Woo and Ha Neul to life. I will miss my babies so much.

Doctor Slump was a beautiful and educational drama. For those of us who suffer from anxiety or depression or have to always keep up to standards regardless of our mental and physical health, found a home in this drama. The whole cast was wonderful.

Thank you so much for your work, thank you for making us wait our weekends anxious for your chapters, thank you for so many emotions, and thank you for giving space to mental health, I am happy for your friendship and performance in this project, I will miss you. #DoctorSlumpEp16

The importance of mental health and how to navigate through a healing journey were so amazingly written into this show. The entire cast's performance made this a hit in my book.